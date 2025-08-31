ROAD ADVISORY
FLOODING –Mule Creek Area
Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 78 eastbound and westbound mile marker 0 to mile marker 9, low water crossings are running, use caution and reduce speed. Post will be up overnight.
When the roadway is flooded do not cross and seek an alternate route. Turn around, don’t drown.
ROAD ADVISORY
FLOODING –Mule Creek Area
Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 78 eastbound and westbound mile marker 9. Standing water on roadway. Use extreme caution.
When the roadway is flooded do not cross and seek an alternate route. Turn around, don’t drown.