ROAD ADVISORY

FLOODING –Mule Creek Area

Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 78 eastbound and westbound mile marker 0 to mile marker 9, low water crossings are running, use caution and reduce speed. Post will be up overnight.

When the roadway is flooded do not cross and seek an alternate route. Turn around, don’t drown.

