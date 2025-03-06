SEVERE DRIVING CONDITIONS in Lordsburg
I-10 has rolling road closures from milepost 5 - 13 and milepost 36-44 due to blowing dust with zero visibility. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.
DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS in Lordsburg
I-10 eastbound and westbound lanes from milepost 0 (Arizona) to 24 (Lordsburg) has intermittent rolling lanes closures in place due to areas of dust and low visibility. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.