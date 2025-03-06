US 180 is now open.
NM 26 is now open.
NM 9 is now open, removed from NM Roads.
DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS in Deming
I-10 eastbound westbound lanes are now open from milepost 81 (Deming) to milepost 132 (Las Cruces) continue to use caution due to areas of blowing dust and low visibility. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.
ROAD CLOSURE in Deming
NM 549 is closed from milepost 0 (Deming) to milepost 31. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.
ROAD CLOSURE in Deming
NM 11"Colmbus Hwy" is closed from milepost 33(Deming) to milepost 13 (Columbus). The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.
Shelter in place locations are the Deming Learning Center, 5R Truck Stop, Deming Truck Stop, Deming Soccer Fields.