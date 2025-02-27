Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-
Including the cities of Antelope Wells, Hachita, Virden, Animas,
Cloverdale, Red Rock, and Lordsburg
219 AM MST Thu Feb 27 2025
..BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE...Lowlands of the Bootheel, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila
River Valley, and Uplands of the Bootheel.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.