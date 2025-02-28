Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-
Including the cities of Hachita, Virden, Deming, Antelope Wells,
Animas, Red Rock, Lordsburg, Columbus, and Cloverdale
1243 PM MST Fri Feb 28 2025
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust
expected.
* WHERE...Far Southwest New Mexico.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists driving along I-10 west of Deming
or any highways or roads south of Deming and Lordsburg to be
prepared for rapidly changing visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,
Stay Alive'.