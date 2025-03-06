Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana
County/Mesilla Valley-West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below
7500 Feet-Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-East Slopes
Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-West Central
Tularosa Basin/White Sands-East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-
Southeast Tularosa Basin-Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central
El Paso County-Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt
Basin-Southern Hudspeth Highlands-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El
Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern
Hudspeth County-
Including the cities of Loma Linda, Sierra Blanca, Sacramento,
Spaceport, East and Northeast El Paso, Las Cruces, Hatch, Truth
Or Consequences, Mescalero, Mayhill, Dell City, Upper Valley,
Fort Bliss, Orogrande, Fort Hancock, Sunspot, Deming, Fabens,
Downtown El Paso, Tornillo, Timberon, White Sands Range
Headquarters, Pinon, Sunland Park, Cloudcroft, Winston, Mountain
Park, Vado, Apache Summit, Indian Hot Springs, Tularosa, Derry,
Hueco Tanks, Garfield, Socorro, Cornudas, Alamogordo, Crow Flats,
Columbus, Holloman AFB, Radium Springs, Hillsboro, Chaparral,
Salt Flat, White Sands National Park, and West El Paso
808 PM MST Thu Mar 6 2025
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Visibility reduced to 1 to 3 miles in blowing dust
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
southwest Texas. Including El Paso and Hudspeth counties in Far
West Texas, and Otero, Dona Ana, Sierra, and Luna counties in New
Mexico
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.
Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could
be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.