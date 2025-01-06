Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-Southern Gila Region
Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Lake Roberts, Cloudcroft, Kingston,
Sunspot, and Apache Summit
124 PM MST Mon Jan 6 2025
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 8 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE...Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and Southern Gila
Region Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Tuesday to 8 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.