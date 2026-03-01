Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

A  booth of information about the Chiricahua Apace Nation, as well as the drumming circle took place , at The Hub in downtown Silver City on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

An exhibit has also been set up at the Visitor Center.

img 8235Chiricahua Apache Nation Exhibit at Visitor Center

img 8275Drummers and Singers

img 8278Delia Mudge, Marcia Tinker and Karen Hymer at the information booth

img 8282The drummers continued their music f at The Hub