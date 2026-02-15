Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
[Editor's Note: The photos are not in order of how they were on the program and the photographer failed to take several. Some venues were crowded so the photographer did not try to get names of anyone, so apologies all around.]
Chocolate Fantasia 2026 sold 400 tickets, for the three-day event. The chocolates were served on Saturday, Feb. 14, at 23 different places. From Broadway to College Avenue and with Yankie and Market Streets in between, ticket holders got their exercise.
Organizer Simon Sotelo told the Beat that he and the team have plans for an even larger event next year. The event is an annual fundraiser for other events put on by the Mimbres Region Arts Council.
