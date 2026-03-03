Election Season Kicks Off With Filing Day for County Offices

The 2026 county election season will officially begin on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, when Grant County residents interested in running for public office may file declarations of candidacy at the Grant County Clerk's Office, located at 1400 Highway 180 E. in Silver City. Filing will be open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The following offices will be open for candidate filing on March 10:

• State House of Representatives, District 39 (2-year term)

• Public Education Commission, District 6 (4-year term)

• Magistrate Judge, Division 2 (4-year term)

• Grant County Sheriff (4-year term)

• Grant County Assessor (4-year term)

• Grant County Commissioner, District 1 (4-year term)

• Grant County Commissioner, District 2 (4-year term)

• Grant County Probate Judge (4-year term)

Candidates will need the following documents when filing for candidacy:



• Declaration of Candidacy (review your voter record at nmvote.org; information on your declaration must be identical to your voter registration)

• Candidate Campaign Committee Registration Form (completed electronically and prior to arrival; candidates will need to bring a copy of the registration form that was submitted electronically)

• Nominating Petitions (required for state legislative offices, district attorney and magistrate court judge)

• Filing Fee ($50) or Nominating Petitions (for county candidates only)

• Financial Disclosure Statement (for legislative or statewide offices)

• Affidavit of Designee for Filing (if someone is filing on behalf of candidate)

• Confidential Public Address Request (optional-if you wish to make your address confidential)

Candidates filing for legislative or statewide offices, who have not already filed a financial disclosure statement with the secretary of state in the same calendar year shall file a financial disclosure statement and bring a copy at the time of filing a declaration of candidacy. Financial disclosure statements and the candidate campaign committee registration forms must be filed online, using the Campaign Finance Information System: https://login.cfis.sos.state.nm.us/

Prospective candidates are encouraged to pick up a filing packet from the Grant County Clerk's Office or download the 2026 Primary Election Candidate Guide for complete information. The guide and additional information about the March 10 filing can be found at www.sos.nm.gov or at the Office of the Grant County Clerk.

The public may follow candidate filings in real time on the Secretary of State website at www.sos.nm.gov . Candidate qualifications will be reviewed and verified by March 17, 2026.

For more information about the 2026 Primary Election or the filing process, contact the Grant County Clerk's Office at 575-574-0042.