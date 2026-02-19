EMT Stabbed

On Wednesday February 19, 2026 in the early afternoon hours, Gila Regional Medical Center EMS personnel responded to the Mimbres area in regard to a medical complaint on a 35 year old male later identified as Kel J. Avena. Mr. Avena was evaluated at his residence but required more thorough care and was to be transported to the hospital. While in route to Gila Regional Medical Center, Mr. Avena entered into a physical fight with the EMT providing care in the rear of the moving ambulance. During this fight, the EMT was stabbed in the neck, suffering a severe and life-threatening injury. The injured EMT called out for help to his partner who was driving the ambulance. The driver immediately pulled over the ambulance and began to assist his injured partner.

Mr. Avena threatened the uninjured EMT while he was extracting his partner from the rear of the ambulance. The EMT secured the ambulance, trapping Mr. Avena inside. The EMTs ran down the road when a Chino Mine Contractor pulled over to give them assistance. During this time, multiple deputies and other resources of the Grant County Sheriff's Office were responding to the scene. The injured EMT was transported to an area hospital before being transferred to another location for further treatment. His current condition is unknown.

Mr. Avena was arrested without incident and charged with Aggravated Battery upon a Healthcare Worker (3rd Degree Felony), Aggravated Assault upon a Healthcare Worker (3rd Degree Felony), and two counts of Tampering with Evidence (4th Degree Felonies).

In consideration for the affected families of this case, the names of the EMT personnel will not be released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available.