The candidates who signed up to be on the ballot for the 2026 election primary and general election (if not opposed in their party in the primary) are listed below. Tuesday, March 10 was filing day.
For those who did not file yesterday to be on the ballot, Tuesday, March 17 is the day to file for write-in candidates.
Grant County Candidates for 2026 Primary Election
District 39 Representative:
Luis M Terrazas-Rep
Raul Turrieta- Dem
Magistrate Judge Division 2
Hector C. Grijalva- Dem
County Commissioner District 1
Jenny N. Ferranti-Dem
Patrick W. Snedeker- Dem
Andres T. Gomez-Dem
Lonnie Alexander Sandoval-Dem
Simon Sotelo III-Dem
County Commissioner District 2
Eloy Medina- Dem
Gilbert Diaz Guadiana - Dem
Sheriff
Raul Dl Villanueva- Dem
Wayne R. Oliver-Rep
County Assessor
Misty Autumn Trujillo-Dem
Probate Judge
Alfred L. Sedillo-Dem