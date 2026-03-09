Grant County Sheriff's Office investigates a house fire that occurred Friday March 6, 2026.
On Friday March 6, 2026, at approximately 1 :52 PM. Deputies with the Grant County Sheriffs office along with fire personnel were dispatched to the 100 block of Arenas Valley Rd in reference to a structure fire.
During the time fire personnel were working on the fire they located a person inside the home who was deceased. The person was not identified at the time.
Grant County Sheriffs Investigation unit along with the Office of Medical Investigators and the State Fire Marshall's Office were all summoned to the scene for further investigation. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The body was sent up to the office of medical investigator for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Further information will be released as it becomes available.