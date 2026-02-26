Hurley approves license for Chili Charm former The Patio.

By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley had a regular meeting February 10, 2026. Mayor Reynaldo Maynes, and Councilors Ester Gil, Robert Candelaria and Jason Cox attended. Aron Phillips did not attend.

Public input

Archi Padilla, president of New Mexico BARC (Border Animal Rescue Coalition), said she understands the council will be having a second workshop to discuss the Hurley animal ordinance and specifically TNVR (trap neuter vaccinate release) language. "We will be refuting every comment made by Cox in the presentation that was untrue, misleading and factually incorrect." They will have current and real time facts being implemented around the state, country and worldwide.

Padilla said Cox quotes about PETA (people for the ethical treatment of animals) doctrine shows his lack of understanding and knowledge on the topic. "If High Desert(Humane Society) followed this doctrine they would all be vegan and not wear leather." PETA has been focused on animal rights, animal protection and cases of extreme negligence. The top organizations focusing on no kill and reducing animal cruelty that partner with local shelters would be ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), Best Friends, and North Shore Animal League. "We follow the Best Friends model which High Desert refused to work with and collaborate with. BARC has partnered with Best Friends. At the last meeting they had felt ambushed by Cox (also the animal control officer for Grant County), Heidi Ogas, president of High Desert Humane Society, and Vicki Toney, Silver City animal control officer, but they will remain focused on the ethics and mission for no kill.

Padilla added, BARC has assisted High Desert Humane Society with finding homes for over 15 animals in just the last 60 days and will continue to help animals in need. She asked why they continue not to be a no kill shelter when two out of three have become no kill. "We should all want to do better, and why are they so opposed to TNVR when they admit killing does not work?" BARC will put to rest the scare tactics used by Cox, Ogas and Toney.

The council approved the consent agenda that included minutes and department head reports.

The council approved the lease agreement between the town of Hurley and Gila Regional Medical Center (GRMC) for extrication equipment. Candelaria abstained due to being employed by GRMC. Eloy Medina, director of GRMC EMS, and Robert Whitaker, GRMC CEO, attended to answer questions and present the lease. They had received a grant to purchase extrication equipment also known as the Jaws of Life and will be replacing their equipment with this, and the used equipment still works well and has been serviced every three years. He knew the chief had spoken to purchasing this equipment and this would save the town a lot of money that could be used on other important needed gear. If the town wants to lease it, they will come and train the department on how to use it. They only asked that if an accident happened south of Hurley in the 180 corridors up to Milepost 61 that they could rely on Hurley if additional extrication equipment would be needed. Maynes thanked them for thinking of them. Medina said they had talked to all the departments in the area and Hurley had been the only one without it.

The council approved the business license for Chili Charm, formally known as The Patio. Patricia Montoya said they plan to keep it as original as possible.

The council approved the business license for Amanda MacIver. She had not been able to attend. Darlene McBride, city clerk, explained that she will be a delivery driver for different companies such as Walmart and Albertsons and will be doing this for accounting purposes.

The council approved the new police department policy manual. Kevin Vigil, police chief, said when he came, he had started reviewing the manual they had. It had been incomplete and last revised in 2019. Many significant changes had happened that govern the department. He began working with a company recommended by the New Mexico Municipal Legue. The current manual has 59 pages and lacks addressing many things that it needed to. This company does this around the state and covers everything but now will be 600 pages. This will make sure the town will be continually updated with the policies and keep the town covered.

The new manual will cover personnel, transport of detainees, body cams, details on how they do their job and much more. When the legislation wraps up, they will have more updates for the town's review.

Mayor and council reports

Gil had visited the library and introduced herself to Melanie the librarian. They have a lot of children's books and have created a nice area for the kids. She had also taken a trip to the cemetery as part of her duties as council member.

Candelaria said they had finished the email migration for the town and hopefully will be able to use a lot of the new services. It will provide them a little more access their email than they had before. He said that Whitaker had offered to help with their car show and he will have him contact the ladies from Corazon. It will help make the event nice for the town.

Cox said he didn't have anything to report.

Maynes said he had attended the legislature in Santa Fe and lobbied for Grant County funding and hoped they would know later what funding had been passed. He said he had met the governor and lieutenant governor. They would continue to lobby for the four-lane road all the way to Deming. It had been approved to the Grant County line.

The next regular meeting will be on March 10, 2026

Meeting adjourned.