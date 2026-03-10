Hurley special meeting for police candidates

By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley had a special meeting February 25, 2026. Reynaldo Maynes, Aron Phillips, Ester Gil, Robert Candelaria and Jason Cox attended.

At this meeting the council would be reviewing two candidates for police officer. Kevin Vigil, police chief, said he has been the only officer and has also had to be the code officer and animal control officer. He had two applications he had reviewed and interviewed both individuals and said he would be honored to work with them. He said he had worked with both in the past. "I know their work ethic is strong."

Vigil said, "Just like any of us we've all made some mistakes in our days. I feel like giving these individuals a second chance."

The council went into closed session

The council came back into open session and said they had only discussed police personnel, and no decision had been made.

The council approved the hiring of Aaron Ordonez as a police officer.

The council tabled the hiring of Marcus Salas until the next council meeting.

The next regular meeting will be on March 10, 2026

Meeting adjourned.