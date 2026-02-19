February 16, 2026 I Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that Jessy Hawkins, 23, has been sentenced for the shooting death of Kenneth Boudreaux Jr. Hawkins pleaded guilty to Count 1: Second-Degree Murder, with a habitual offender enhancement of one year and a firearm enhancement due to a prior felony conviction. He was sentenced to 24 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections by District Court Judge Jennifer DeLaney. The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Cashmala Fazal.
On August 28, 2024, Luna County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a deceased male found on the front stairway of his home, with the front door left open. The victim, Boudreaux, was discovered with gunshot wounds to the back of his head, his upper right arm, and his back. His Nissan Rogue and cell phone were missing from the scene.
The investigation revealed that Hawkins and Boudreaux were acquaintances and had been seen together on Walmart surveillance footage just hours before the homicide. On August 29, officers located Hawkins at his mobile home. He attempted to flee but quickly surrendered after law enforcement surrounded the residence. The Nissan Rogue was later found on a rural property on San Acacia Road, where Hawkins admitted to hiding it. The handgun used in the shooting was recovered at a later date during an unrelated drug bust conducted by the Deming Police Department.