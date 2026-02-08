Love Local 020726

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

[Editor's Note: Because the captions were becoming too long, most of the information gathered at the local businesses the photographer visited can be found in this article. Some of the businesses visited participated in Love Local and some didn't but they were all local.]

Love Local on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, started off with a rain shower, but the sun soon came out.

Sarah Zamora, one of the organizers of Love Local, was at the Grant County Art Guild (GCAG) gallery and she invited Judy Menefee, Grant County Art Guild artist, to register for the Love Local prizes.

At Diana Ingalls Leyba Stdio and Gallery, A group of Youth Mural Program students, worked with instructor Jess DeMoss to design a future mural at the Farmer's Market. They included five WNMU students and two Rising High school students.They included Chris Martinez, Rylee Myers, Bella Drissell, Gabe Farley, Mikiah Granadino, Kale Doherty, Maydi Mucetta and instructor Jess DeMoss.

At the former Blue Dome Gallery, several artists from GCAG had their work at the newly opened GCAG studio and alternate gallery. Noa Chalat Noaker had on display the small felt set and characters for one of her short video animations. Another GCAG member, Franky DeAngelis had large paintings on the walls.

Kit west just opened her Desert Bouquet gallery and studio in one of the small buildings on Yankie Street. She will also offer classes in the space.

At Silver Tie Dyes, Len Giusti, showed off the tie dye clothing that he helps his wife create.

Hosana Eilert had just finished a weaving class in her Wild West Studio and Gallery, where she teaches classes, creates her weavings and sells them.

Made in Silver City (MISC) store features many artists and their work. One of the original founders of the gallery, Chelsea Boone, displayed some of her jewelry.

Light Art Space featured in its Flash Gallery the work of the lat Mac Scweitzer and had had a opening for the show the previous evening. Also at Light Art Space, jewelry artist, Rhonda Munzinger showed her pearl earrings to Erin Wheary.

Also on Broadway, two next door bookshops offer different choices of books. Michael Lacey of Silver City Bookshop and Dennis O'Keefe at Okeefe's Booshop have different topics featured for book lovers to browse through.

Copper artist Daniel LaBrade showed off his copper work at Hang 'Em High Gallery.

