Attached is the latest graphical Drought Information Statement. This product will be updated on April 7th or sooner if necessary in response to significant changes in conditions.

  • Severe (D2) drought status affecting Southwest New Mexico. Drought status removed for South-Central New Mexico and Far West Texas.
  • Below normal precipitation, above normal temperatures in February.
  • Drought conditions for Southwest New Mexico expected to persist in March due to below normal precipitation and above normal temperatures.

National Drought Information Statement Website

U.S. Drought Monitor