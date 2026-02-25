Nicholas Day Held Without Bond for Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle & other charges

Nicholas Day

February 24, 2026 — Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced that 28-year-old Nicholas Day is being held without bond after being charged with Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Conspiracy to Commit Perjury.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Cashmala Fazal represented the State during the pretrial detention hearing. The Honorable Judge Jennifer DeLaney of the Sixth Judicial District Court presided and granted the State’s Motion for Pretrial Detention. Judge DeLaney determined that Day poses a danger to the community and has violated his probation, he has an open felony matter in Doña Ana County involving vehicle theft.

During the hearing based on testimony elicited by witnesses, the State asked for the Court to add two additional charges, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Perjury, both felonies. The Court granted the State’s request and bound defendant over on all three charges.

On February 10, 2026, the New Mexico State Police received a report about a stolen vehicle in progress at Ramon’s Towing in Deming, New Mexico. A white Ford flatbed pick-up truck had been stolen, and the owner in a black pickup truck was pursuing the suspect onto Interstate-10 eastbound toward Las Cruces.

The stolen vehicle was seen abandoned on the side of the Interstate. The Black pickup truck continued the pursuit towards Las Cruces, following a silver Hyundai that had stopped to pick up the suspect, identified as Day.

At a traffic light at the intersection of Picacho and Motel Blvd., New Mexico State Police officers and a Doña Ana Sheriff’s deputy intercepted both the Hyundai and black pickup which had crashed in the intersection. Day was taken into custody at the scene on the listed stolen vehicle charge.