The Beat wishes to support small local businesses and organizations with an opportunity to put in a week-long ad to promote an event, a sale, a workshop, whatever you have planned for your business or organization at a less expensive price.
Local Ads will show up on a page set up specifically for them. You can access the page by visiting: https://www.grantcountybeat.com/administrator/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&layout=edit
The same sizes as our display ads are available for the Local Ads page at a lower cost and for a shorter term than the display ads that show on almost every page of the Beat.
For prices and information abut any ads, including display ads, classified ads, and Local Ads, visit the menu item, Local Ads at the top of ever page, choose the drop-down menu item that interests you or email