On the early morning hours of March 6, 2026 at approximately 1:00 am, a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on US Highway 180 between Bayard and Hurley. The male pedestrian suffered severe injuries and was transported out of area to a hospital. 

Debris was recovered from the scene indicating that the male was likely struck by a Ford Truck or SUV. The driver and/or other possible occupants of the vehicle did not call 911 or report what happened. 

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is requesting your help with any information that could lead to identifying the driver, occupant(s), or vehicle. This male was left behind with no one to help. Please assist us in locating the person(s) responsible for this incident. 