Santa Clara man starts fire in post office

By Roger Lanse

On Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2026, at about 7:55 a.m., Santa Clara Police Department Chief Lonnie Sandoval was made aware by the Santa Clara Post Office Postmistress of smoke and a fire alarm at the post office. According to Chief Sandoval, camera footage showed John Elizalde, 46, of Santa Clara, entering the post office at 2 a.m. earlier that morning. Chief Sandoval said Elizalde was known to him due to prior incidents.

Camera footage showed Elizalde walking in and out of the building and then walking back in, removing the lid from a trash can, and propping it up in front of a window to hide what he was doing, Chief Sandoval stated. Elizalde could then be seen throwing something in the trash can and the glow of a fire and smoke could be seen. Elizalde then left the building smiling at the camera.

The fire caused smoke and heat damage to the wall and counter adjacent to the trash can. Chief Sandoval said, "We were fortunate it didn't take off." The Santa Clara Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

Elizalde was arrested at his mother's house that afternoon, booked into the Grant County Detention Center, and charged with arson and tampering with evidence. He has been placed on a no-bond hold, according to GCDC staff.