As the Beat grew, we kept adding more menu items, to the point where you often had to hunt to find whatever you were looking for. It confused even us! We went ahead and made changes that we think will simplify the menu structure.
We want to make it easier for you to find things where you expect them to be. Here are the details:
- If you click on Front Page, you will discover that it includes Front Page News and Weather, as it has in the past.
- Local News will include the subcategories of Local News Releases, Local Events, Community News, Obituaries, Citizen Journalist, Pets to Adopt and Elections.
- Editorials remain, with Letters to the Editor and Politics: Enter at Your Own Risk combined under one menu option.
- Calendar has its own menu item, for your convenience.
- Legals have become a separate, top-level menu item.
- A new category titled NM News includes the 2026 New Mexico Legislative Session notices, Non-Local News Releases, and all notices coming from the State, with perhaps some Federal notices that are pertinent to our residents.
- The Comics menu continues to include the comics, as well as the Crossword Puzzle and Jumble challenges.
- A new category titled Positivity will include positive, happy, feel good articles, with no politics permitted.
- The number and structure of Columns will remain the same.
- The About menu will mostly remain the same, with the Advertise with the Beat moving to the new Local Ads category.
- We have a new Local Ads menu with the Classifieds, a Local Ads page, Advertise with the Beat, and a Donate page. This new Local Ads page is created specifically for one-week ads, which will run from Sunday to Sunday. Please email
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.for more information and ad rates for one-week ads on the Local Ads page, as well for the display and classified ads rates.
- Archives currently contain articles from the past year or two until they go into a permanent archive. If you are searching for an older article, the system should redirect you to it.
Let us know if there's anything you think might be missing. We welcome your feedback on our simplified menu.
Mary Alice Murphy
Editor