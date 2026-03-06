Silver City, NM — The Town of Silver City would like to inform community organizations and event partners that, due to current fiscal constraints, the Town is unable to make financial commitments for event sponsorships at this time.
As part of its ongoing responsibility to maintain essential services and ensure long-term financial stability, the Town must carefully evaluate discretionary expenditures. Given present budget limitations, sponsorship funding for events is not currently available.
Town officials emphasize that this decision is not a reflection on the value, importance, or positive impact of community events and organizations. The Town of Silver City committed to supporting local initiatives whenever financially feasible and looks forward to continued collaboration with community partners in the future.
Organizations are encouraged to stay in communication with Town staff regarding future opportunities as financial conditions evolve. For additional information, please contact the Town of Silver City at 575-534-6358.