What:
Based on the recommendations of the Western New Mexico University (WNMU) Presidential Search Committee, five finalists will visit the Silver City campus for extensive interviews and community engagement in late February and early March.
In accordance with the New Mexico Open Meetings Act, the WNMU Board of Regents will meet Tuesday, March 17, 2026, to announce the university's 16th president in open forum.
More information about the candidates and the presidential search is at wnmu.edu.
Who:
Western New Mexico University finalists include:
-
Jose Coll, Ph.D.: Western Oregon University
-
Sharon A. Jones, Ph.D.: University of Washington Bothell
-
Mario Martinez, Ed.D.: Fort Lewis College
-
Carlos Romero, Ph.D.: New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
-
Cameron Wesson, Ph.D.: La Salle University
When:
Campus visits are scheduled for February 25–27, and March 3–4, 2026. Each finalist will spend a full day on campus participating in a rigorous evaluation process designed to ensure the next leader aligns with the university's mission. Highlights include:
-
Campus Forums: Each candidate will participate in a dedicated forum for faculty, staff, and students to share their vision and answer questions from the university community.
-
Community Meet & Greet: An open house event will be held for Silver City and surrounding area residents to meet the candidates in an informal setting.
-
Stakeholder Interviews: Candidates will meet with members of the Board of Regents, university leadership, and student government representatives.
Where:
Western New Mexico University Campus, Silver City, NM
Why:
WNMU has reached a significant milestone in its national search for the institution's 16th president.
###
Since 1893, Western New Mexico University has served the people in its region as a comprehensive, rural, public body. As a Hispanic-Serving Institution and the state's only public Applied Liberal Arts and Sciences university, WNMU is committed to developing cross-cultural opportunities that encourage people to explore new experiences. The WNMU student body represents every segment of southwest New Mexico's diverse population.