WNMU Announces Five Finalists for 16th President; Campus Visitations Set

SILVER CITY, NM — Western New Mexico University (WNMU) has reached a significant milestone in its national search for the institution's 16th president. The WNMU Presidential Search Committee has identified five distinguished finalists who will visit the Silver City campus for extensive interviews and community engagement in late February and early March.

In accordance with the New Mexico Open Meetings Act, the WNMU Board of Regents will convene on March 17, 2026, to announce the university's next leader.

Interim President Chris Maples, Ph.D., said, "Identifying the next leader of Western New Mexico University is one of the most important tasks that can be undertaken by the university community. These five finalists rose to the top of a field of highly qualified candidates with outstanding leadership and innovation credentials. Each candidate brings a unique perspective that aligns with our mission as a Hispanic-Serving Institution and our commitment to the applied liberal arts."

WNMU search committee representatives noted the search process was ethical, collaborative, and professional, ensuring all voices were heard, including student needs. To ensure the finalists were selected based on the committee's collective insight the decision on the final candidates was made entirely by search committee members.

"We look forward to seeing how the five finalists and their visions resonate with our campus and the broader Silver City and Mustang communities. I encourage everyone to partake in the selection process where possible, either in person or remotely," Maples said.

The finalists represent a diverse range of expertise in higher education leadership, research, and community advocacy:

Jose E. Coll, Ph.D. (Western Oregon University): Dr. Coll currently serves as the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Western Oregon University. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, his career has focused on student success and veteran transition. He previously held leadership roles at Portland State University and the University of Southern California. Visitation Date: February 25, 2026, with a public meet and greet from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the J. Cloyd Miller Library, or through a livestream at https://wnmu.hosted.panopto.com/Panopto/Pages/Sessions/List.aspx?folderID=7d142a49-f090-4143-803d-b3f4016181b0 .



Cameron Braxton Wesson, Ph.D. (La Salle University): Dr. Wesson serves as the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at La Salle University. An archaeologist by training, he has held significant administrative roles at Lehigh University and Franklin & Marshall College, focusing on curriculum redesign and student retention. Visitation Date: February 26, 2026, with a public meet and greet from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the J. Cloyd Miller Library, or through a livestream at https://wnmu.hosted.panopto.com/Panopto/Pages/Sessions/List.aspx?folderID=7d142a49-f090-4143-803d-b3f4016181b0 .



Carlos Rey Romero, Ph.D. (New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology): Dr. Romero is an Associate Vice President at New Mexico Tech and has extensive experience within the New Mexico higher education and governmental landscape. His background includes leadership in economic development and research at the Energetic Materials Research and Testing Center (EMRTC). Visitation Date: February 27, 2026, with a public meet and greet from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the J. Cloyd Miller Library, or through a livestream at https://wnmu.hosted.panopto.com/Panopto/Pages/Sessions/List.aspx?folderID=7d142a49-f090-4143-803d-b3f4016181b0 .



Sharon A. Jones, Ph.D. (University of Washington Bothell): Dr. Jones is the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and a Professor of Engineering at UW Bothell. A first-generation college student and a licensed Professional Engineer, she has a background in bridging STEM with the liberal arts and has served as a dean at the University of Portland. Visitation Date: March 3, 2026, with a public meet and greet from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the J. Cloyd Miller Library, or through a livestream at https://wnmu.hosted.panopto.com/Panopto/Pages/Sessions/List.aspx?folderID=7d142a49-f090-4143-803d-b3f4016181b0 .



Mario Martinez, Ph.D. (Fort Lewis College): Dr. Martinez serves as the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Fort Lewis College. His work emphasizes institutional innovation, particularly in integrating artificial intelligence with inclusive learning and addressing equity gaps in rural education. Visitation Date: March 4, 2026, with a public meet and greet from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the J. Cloyd Miller Library, or through a livestream at https://wnmu.hosted.panopto.com/Panopto/Pages/Sessions/List.aspx?folderID=7d142a49-f090-4143-803d-b3f4016181b0 .



