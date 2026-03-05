WNMU Concludes Presidential Candidate Visits with Focus on Stability, Trust, and Innovation

The four finalist candidates for WNMU president visited the campus over the last week to answer questions from faculty, students, and staff, and attend community meet and greets.SILVER CITY, NM — Western New Mexico University (WNMU) concluded a pivotal week in its institutional history, hosting four distinguished finalists for its 16th presidency. The campus visits, which wrapped up on March 4, 2026, with a final forum featuring Mario Martinez, Ph.D., provided students, faculty, and staff with the opportunity to engage deeply with the candidates regarding the future of the university. The Silver City community was also invited to a public meet-and-greet for each candidate.

Over the course of the week, candidates Martinez, Sharon Jones, Ph.D., Carlos Rey Romero, Ph.D., and Jose E. Coll, Ph.D., presented their visions for WNMU, addressing the unique challenges and opportunities facing the Silver City community and the broader Southwest region.

The forums focused on critical themes, including academic quality across online and in-person modalities, staff morale, and the integration of artificial intelligence in higher education.

Martinez, currently serving at Fort Lewis College, emphasized the university's potential for seamless academic progression through its degree offerings, from certificates to graduate degrees. He distinguished himself by proposing a systematic solution to salary compression and workload issues, advocating for standing committees and a collaborative leadership style focused on operational improvement. His message centered on creating a frictionless, student-focused experience as a defining institutional goal.

Jones, a Vice Chancellor at the University of Washington Bothell and environmental engineering expert, defined her candidacy through her commitment to place-based education and strong mentorship. She emphasized her personal journey as a first-generation college graduate, distinguishing her approach by focusing on diversifying the funding model—particularly through philanthropy—to ensure institutional mission success in challenging financial times.

Romero, noted for his expertise in research and economic development, focused on ensuring public trust in university governance. He pushed for rigorous IT and cybersecurity practices and introduced the idea of "budget summits" to reinforce transparency. Romero's approach tied the university's institutional identity to its responsibility for Silver City's well-being.

Coll, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and current Provost at Western Oregon University, stood out through a leadership philosophy grounded in collaboration and advocacy for veterans. He prioritized workforce readiness from day one and praised the WNMU advanced digital presence, setting himself apart by highlighting the importance of leveraging staff as the university's foundation and driving operational excellence through digital innovation.

Despite their varied backgrounds, several common priorities emerged from the candidates:

The Applied Liberal Arts: Recognition of the university's unique identity in blending traditional academics with professional and vocational training.

Sustainability: A commitment to leveraging the university's proximity to the Gila National Forest for experiential learning and regional economic development.

Shared Governance: All candidates pledged to rebuild trust through transparent decisions and partnerships with Faculty and Staff Senates.

The WNMU Board of Regents is entering the final search phase, and the search firm Anthem Executive is gathering stakeholder feedback.

"Student, faculty, and staff input is the cornerstone," Board of Regents Treasurer/Secretary Dean Reed said. Reed was also part of the hiring committee. "We seek a leader who understands and lives our mission."

The Board of Regents meets in executive session today to review survey data and interview notes. After contract negotiations, WNMU expects to formally announce its 16th President on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.