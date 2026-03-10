By Lynn Janes
On March 5, 2026, the board of regents held a virtual meeting. The board consisted of Steven Neville, chair, Joseph "Dean" Reed, John Wertheim, Gregory Trujillo and WNMU student regent Keana Huerta. Dr. Chris Maples, interim president, also attended.
The board went into executive session to discuss the final four candidates for university president and property acquisition from Silver Consolidated School for the Sixth Street Elementary School building.
After coming out of executive session the board said only items listed in executive session had been discussed.
Meeting adjourned.