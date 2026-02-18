Blowing Dust Advisory 021826

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Otero Mesa-Southeast Tularosa Basin-Western El Paso County-Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Antelope Wells, Deming, Fort Hancock, Red

Rock, Dell City, West El Paso, Vado, Sunland Park, Fabens,

Columbus, Crow Flats, Cloverdale, Radium Springs, Upper Valley,

Garfield, Las Cruces, Hachita, Hueco Tanks, Hatch, Virden,

Cornudas, Salt Flat, Tornillo, Downtown El Paso, Loma Linda,

Lordsburg, Animas, and Orogrande

633 AM MST Wed Feb 18 2026

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

MST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between

one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind

Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

southwest Texas.

* WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 6

PM MST this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this

morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could

be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,

Stay Alive'.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.