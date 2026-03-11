DEMING: Closure
Closure, NM 549 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 22, will have lanes closed due to CMV blocking travel lanes.

DEMING: Lane Closure
Lane Closure, I 10 westbound at mile marker 110, 25 miles east of Deming, will have lane closed with maintainers in the area performing guardrail maintenance. This closure will be lifted at approximately 3:00 pm.