Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Lake Roberts and Kingston
846 PM MST Tue Feb 17 2026
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.