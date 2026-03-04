LORDSBURG: Lane Closure
Lane Closure, NM 90 northbound and southbound from mile marker 24, 1 mile south of White Signal to mile marker 25, White Signal, will have lanes intermittently closed with maintainers in the area performing road maintenance. A flagging operation will be in place. This closure will be lifted at approximately 4:30 pm.
DEMING: Lane Closure
Lane Closure, NM 11 northbound and southbound from mile marker 6, 2 miles north of Columbus to mile marker 20, 6 miles south of Sunshine, will have lanes intermittently closed with maintainers in the area performing road maintenance. A flagging operation will be in place. This closure will be lifted at approximately 4:30 pm.
HATCH: Lane Closure
Hatch Patrol Maintainers will begin making repairs to NM 26 from mile marker 38 to 39 just past the Uvas Dairy. Lanes closures will be in place with a flagging operation, be prepared to stop. Operations will be in place daily from 7 am to 4 pm from Monday, March 2 through Friday, March 6, 2026.
ANIMAS: Lane Closure
Lane Closure, NM 9 westbound from mile marker 31, 11 miles east of Antelope to mile marker 32, 12 miles east of Antelope, will have lanes intermittently closed with maintainers in the area performing shoulder maintenance. A flagging operation will be in place. This closure will be lifted at approximately 3:30 pm.