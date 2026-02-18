Removed high wind warnings for I10 Corridor from NM Roads.
ROAD ADVISORY
Difficult Driving Conditions I-10 Deming Area
Difficult Driving Conditions, I 10 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 5, (NM 80/ROAD FORKS) to mile marker 11, (Country Club) (ANIMAS).
High Winds - High profile vehicles use extreme caution. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility.
ROAD ADVISORY
Difficult Driving Conditions I-10 Lordsburg Area
ROAD ADVISORY
Difficult Driving Conditions NM 11 Deming to Columbus Area
Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 11 northbound and southbound from mile marker 3, Columbus to mile marker 33, Deming. High Winds - High profile vehicles use extreme caution. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility.
ROAD ADVISORY
Difficult Driving Conditions Deming to Las Cruces
Difficult Driving Conditions, I 10 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 80, 1 mile west of Deming to mile marker 132, 3 miles west of Las Cruces. High Winds - High profile vehicles use extreme caution. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility.