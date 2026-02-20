Eastern Black Range Foothills-Otero Mesa-Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-West Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands- Including the cities of Crow Flats, Kingston, Chaparral, Winston, Lake Roberts, White Sands Range Headquarters, White Sands National Park, and Hillsboro
1210 AM MST Fri Feb 20 2026...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MST THIS
EVENING..
.* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Stronger winds possible along east slopes and mountain passes.
* WHERE...Portions of southern New Mexico.* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 6 PM MST this evening
.* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.