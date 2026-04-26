042626 Hummingbird Fire activity prompts GO Evacuations for Willow Creek Subdivision

Hummingbird Fire activity prompts GO Evacuations for Willow Creek Subdivision

Acres: 2018

Start Date: 4/20/2026

Location: 15 Miles East of Glenwood, NM

Personnel: 174

Containment: 0 %

Cause: Lightning

Summary:

Firefighters focused efforts on protecting critical values at risk in the Willow Creek Subdivision. Red Flag conditions coupled with active fire behavior caused spot fires to cross established control features on the northern perimeter of the Hummingbird fire. This prompted a "GO" evacuation for the Willow Creek Subdivision; coordinated by fire officials and Catron County Sheriff's Office. Red Flag conditions contributed to yesterday's fire growth where firefighters spent the day working with multiple aircraft throughout the operational shift.

Three Large Airtankers (LAT), four Single Engine Air Tankers (SEAT), a Type 1, and a Type 3 helicopter supported ground crews, successfully suppressing spot fires. The Hummingbird Fire remains on the Gila National Forest in the Gila Wilderness. Resources remained on the fire overnight to hold and construct additional containment lines in Willow Creek subdivision. Today fire crews plan to secure spot fires from yesterday and provide structure protection to Willow Creek and Indian Creek. Aircraft will continue to support ground resources as needed.

Evacuations: Level 3 "GO" Willow Creek Subdivision.

For more information on evacuation status, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61587055259089

Closures: A Fire Closure has been issued for the Hummingbird Fire; for closure order and map visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/forest-closure-hummingbird-fire

Weather: Red Flag Warnings are forecasted over the fire area through today, dry and windy conditions with winds 10-20 MPH in the morning then increasing to 20-25 by afternoon, with potential gust of 30-35 MPH.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is over the Hummingbird Fire. Reminder a TFR is a No Drone Zone and If You Fly We Can't.

Smoke: Smoke can be seen from multiple locations across to include Willow Creek Subdivision, Gila Cliff Dwellings, Gila Valley, Gila Cliff, Truth or Consequences and Silver City. For real-time smoke conditions, for more information visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in effect (https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices)

For more information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

Public Information Officer: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-hummingbird-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest