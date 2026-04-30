April 29, 2026 — Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced that 37-year-old Abran Travis Grijalva is being held without bond after being charged with Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Shooting at a motor vehicle resulting in bodily harm (2nd Degree Felony), Shooting at a dwelling resulting in injury (3rd Degree Felony), Two counts Aggravated Battery (3rd Degree Felony), Tampering with Evidence (3rd Degree Felony), Four counts Aggravated Assault (4th Degree). Grijalva was held for discharging a firearm multiple times toward a motor vehicle carrying 4 people, severely injuring one person in the front passenger seat. Bullets from the gun fire also penetrated the wall of a home, injuring an occupant inside asleep. The household occupant was treated at the hospital and was released.
Chief Deputy District Attorney George Zsoka represented the State during the hearing. The presiding judge was the Honorable Judge Tom Stewart of the Sixth Judicial District Court. Judge Stewart granted the State's Motion for Pretrial Detention, determining that Grijalva poses a danger to both the victims and the community. Sufficient evidence was found to bind Grijalva over for trial on all counts, and he will remain in custody until further order from the court or until the case is disposed of.