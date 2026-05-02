Afternoon thunderstorms move over Hummingbird Fire Update 050226

Afternoon thunderstorms move over Hummingbird Fire

Map and smoke outlook at bottom of news release

Acres: 5,650

Start Date: 4/20/2026

Location: 15 Miles East of Glenwood, NM

Personnel: 241

Containment: 12%

Cause: Lightning

Summary:

Cooler temperatures and higher humidities moderated fire behavior yesterday. Isolated thunderstorms moved over the fire area; however, no measurable amounts of precipitation fell over the fire throughout the day. The Hummingbird Fire had additional growth on Iron Creek Mesa in the Gila Wilderness burning through the 2024 Ridge Fire scar. Containment increased yesterday as firefighters secured the remaining heat near Willow Creek Subdivision. Prep work on the Bearwallow Road began yesterday, creating a indirect contingency line should future fire conditions warrant, to protect Willow Creek, Indian Creek Cabins and grazing allotments.

Today, firefighters will continue to secure the fire's edge where safe to do so and prep work, which includes removing small diameter trees and brush, will progress on the Bearwallow and Bursum Roads. Firefighters remain focused on using a combination of direct and indirect fire suppressions strategies while protecting critical values and minimizing risk to responders. Aircraft remains available to support firefighters on the ground for fire suppression or aerial reconnaissance as needed.

Evacuations: Level 3 "GO" Willow Creek Subdivision. For more information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61587055259089

Closures: A Fire Closure has been issued for the Hummingbird Fire. For more information: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/hummingbird-fire-forest-closure-and-updates

Weather: Todays weather is forecasted to be slightly cooler with 50% chance of afternoon thunderstorms, temperatures around 54-57 degrees, relative humidities 40-50 % and southeast winds 5-8 MPH with possible gusty and erratic outflows from thunderstorms.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is over the Hummingbird Fire. Reminder a TFR is a No Drone Zone and If You Fly We Can't.

Smoke: Smoke can be seen from multiple locations across to include Willow Creek Subdivision, Gila Cliff Dwellings, Gila Cliff-Valley, Truth or Consequences and Silver City.

For a comprehensive Smoke Outlook visit: https://outlooks.airfire.org/outlook/176bd0bb

Fire Restrictions: Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Effect. For more information visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices.

For more information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

Public Information Officer: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-hummingbird-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest