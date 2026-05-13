May 13, 2026 — Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced that 31-year-old Anthony J. Gonzalez is being held without bond in Grant County after being charged with 4 Counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration (1st Degree Felony), 3 counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor (2nd Degree Felony), 2 counts Child Abuse (3rd Degree Felony), 1 count Intimidation of a Witness (3rd Degree Felony) and 1 count of Aggravated Stalking (4th Degree Felony). The Silver City police investigation began after a call was made to Grant County Central Dispatch regarding a Domestic disturbance complaint.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Joseph Silva represented the State during the hearing. The presiding judge was the Honorable Judge Foy of the Sixth Judicial District Court. Judge Foy granted the State’s Motion for Pretrial Detention, determining that Gonzalez poses a danger to both the victims and the community. Sufficient evidence was found to bind Gonzalez over for trial on all counts, and he will remain in custody until further order from the court or until the case is concluded.
District Attorney Wheeler emphasized the importance of holding offenders accountable and praised the courage of the victim in coming forward, as well as the work of law enforcement and prosecution in securing justice.