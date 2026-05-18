By Roger Lanse

On the morning of Thursday, May 14, 2026, at about 6:30 a.m., a Silver City Police Department vehicle driven by an SCPD officer struck a bicyclist on Highway 90 near Camino Tolteca. According to SCPD Chief Freddie Portillo, although the New Mexico State Police is handling the investigation of the incident, his department is also conducting a full internal review.