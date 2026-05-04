Candidate forum for Silver City District 2 – April 30, 2026

By Lynn Janes

On April 30, 2026, the candidate forum was held for the Silver City District 2 primary election to happen on June 2, 2026. It took place at the WNMU Besse Forward Global Resource center. The forum had Eloy Medina (incumbent) and Gilbert Guadiana facing off.

Nick Seibel, Silver City Daily Press publisher, moderated the forum. The candidates received questions from the attending audience, online audience, and the Press writer Jo Lutz. Each would answer the same question and had two minutes.

They started out with a three-minute opening statement.

Gaudiana thanked everyone for the opportunity to participate. “This is an important part of democracy.” He was born and raised in the mining district and graduated from Cobre High School in 1973. At that time, he joined the Air Force. After that he obtained his bachelor’s degree in computer science with a minor in political science. Gaudiana worked for the mines for about ten years and was encouraged to apply to attend graduate school, successfully graduating from Harvard’s John F. Kennedy’s school of government with a master’s in public administration. After that he worked twenty years in various government positions in California. His father became ill, so he returned to the area for him and worked at Fort Bayard and retired. Now he serves on the Cobre Consolidated School Board.

Medina seeks reelection and asked for everyone’s support. He was born and raised in Grant County and raised by two wonderful parents in the mining district. Now he has a blended family and has an amazing wife. They have six children that all have been goal- and service-oriented along with one granddaughter. His entire focus in his life has been service oriented with 35 years involvement in emergency services. Being an elected official is a call for service and involves being able to listen to people and help solve their problems. As an elected official he has been able to sit and listen to people’s concerns and hear how he can help them and change lives.

His goal as an elected official has been one to make peoples lives better. “I believe in leaving things better than when I found it.” His parents had taught him to have respect and people want to be respected. As commissioner he has had the opportunity to work with great people and right now he said, “They are amazing, and I have a great relationship with the county manager.” He went on to say he has been and will be transparent and accountable. “I am an open book and have nothing to hide.” He wants to continue his work on the commission for the next four years and has some projects he wants to see through.

What is the job of a county commissioner and what makes you particularly well suited for it?

Medina said they have five individuals from five different districts and their sole responsibility is to make sure that the county manager will be managed properly. Many think they have the ability to hire, fire and many other things. They make sure services will be provided and having a great relationship with the county manager gives the opportunity to make sure the county future will be secured. The commission also has the fiscal responsibility of the county with a balanced budget and keeping 186 employees employed. “I'm a firm believer in a good paid employee will provide the best services possible. As a county commissioner, that's my role to make sure we get to that point by supporting the county manager in her role and making sure that they have the opportunity to provide the best services possible.” The commission works together to see how they can help each other out.

Guadiana cited the duties of a commissioner, and it would mainly be to look at the fiscal aspect of the operation and said he had extensive experience on budgets. He said the county receives about $50 million in revenues and starts with about $20 million in reserve. There would be an opportunity to reach out to more than day-to-day operations. He felt a commissioner should do more than day-t- day and should have a vision. He has a vision of what he felt he could affect. Those visions should be supported by the families. “We have a hospital that is flying patients out pretty frequently.” He continued that they have good inpatient care but for urgent care they only have space for 25 patients and allowing only for four days stay. The hospital has not been able to do higher acuity operations or treatments, so patients end up being flown out.

Guadiana felt the water situation has been a big risk to the community. As a county commissioner they should be having a collaborative effort to make sure that water will be available for communities long term.

What is your purview as a county commissioner?

Guadiana said things outside their purview would not necessarily be prohibitive. They will have the opportunity to work with the hospital and budget; the county holds the purse strings which also affect the sheriff's department. “I don’t see them as outside of purview.” He added the only person they may direct will be the county manager. Many things may be done outside of the that purview such as work with the legislators to advocate for things like the repeal of the Ad Valorem Tax in the mines. “As I see it there is very little out ouf our purview.”

Medina listed not being able to fire employees, ask for favors or direct a department director to do anything. They do not impact elected officials but may budgets. The commission may regulate the way they take care of fiscal responsibility. “We do not have control over outside organizations.” The commission does have involvement in some parts of the hospital such as choosing board members and trustees. As commissioners they control the county manager, and the trustees of the hospital control the CEO Robert Whitaker.

What do you believe the commissioner's role is with the hospital, the official role, but also working with the board, the CEO and the community?

Medina answered again that they do choose the board of trustees and do that based on their qualifications and vision for the hospital. Although the hospital is county-owned, they do not control the operation. They make recommendations but work with the board on a regular basis, meeting quarterly to discuss the future and how they can help each other. Whitaker reports to the board monthly with the budget, births, ER visits, etc. He lets us know how the county could help support the hospital. Every commissioner will make sure the community will have a hospital.

Guadiana started first with the commissioner’s role. “the bedrock of democracy is to have people elected that represent the people. If people have concerns about the care that is being provided in terms of availability of care because of the designation of the hospital in terms of the cost of flying people out.” Each time people have to be flown out it will cost $50,000 to $80,000. The commission has the responsibility over the health care in the community. He saluted the hospital working in the black but said that would not be enough. It needed to be operating at a point that the citizens feel they have the best opportunity for care here.

Do you feel that Gila Regional Medical Center, as it has been operating now, is serving this community well?

Guadiana had friends that had stayed in the hospital for surgeries and illness and spoken well about their care. The area the hospital has not been serving the community has been the four day restriction on patient stays. “This is limited and has serious consequences.” It comes from being limited to 25 patients and that should not be done. “We can open up opportunities for physicians to come. They won’t come if they're not going to be able to take care of their patients in the hospital.” He added it had been a big deterrent to bringing in doctors.

Medina wanted to provide a little history. About five years ago the hospital had been two days away from closing their doors. The commission had been able to bring in the right CEO and management team and been able to turn it around. He referred to the comment made by Guadiana on the four day restriction and said if a patient needs more, they do not throw them out and they stay as long as the doctor feels necessary.

A threat to the hospital has been only having a few days cash on hand in the past. Medina said Whitaker and his team have brought a new approach, and his leadership has been amazing. He has become involved in the community by sponsoring and promoting events and things like little league. He gave the Saint Vincent food pantry $2,500 and listed some other things he has done for the community. “I think it will only get stronger.”

Lutz had a question. What revenue or savings is Grant County leaving on the table? Is there anything in particular you would go after, but also anything that you would leave alone?

Medina noted the county generates revenue from property taxes (98 percent) and gross receipts tax (2 percent). He guaranteed the financial team does not leave a penny on the table and looks at every opportunity to secure funding. Every year they obtain a wish list from each department, and they sit with the county manager to see what they will be able to provide. At that time, they also bring in Senator Gabriel Ramos and Representative Luis Terrazas to see what other funding they might be able to provide. Many times, it will be in excess of $30-$40 million.

Guadiana asked for a better explanation of the question. Lutz rephrased the question some. Gaudiana said infrastructure would be at the top of the list. He spoke to the water project in the mining district to connect the municipalities and eventually to Arenas Valley. The hospital would be high on the list along with the roads. An area he would go after would be services for the less fortunate and defer things that would not be an emergency.

The audience had a question. This question had been submitted during the District 1 forum. Siebel had almost not asked it due to it not being anything the county commission could control but had what he thought to be interesting responses. Since it had come forward, he would ask it again. Medina has said earlier that property tax has been the main part of the county budget. Copper mining has a unique property tax structure. If you could change the Ad Valorem Copper Tax, would you?

Guadiana supported the repeal of the Ad Valorem Tax and said it comes out significantly lower. Before it went into effect 1988-1990, they paid about $8 million in property tax and now it has been $2 - $4 million and said this would only be the Chino mines and said the citizens now pick up the burden of higher property taxes. He added the county has lost about $200 million in revenue alone for taxes.

Medina said the Ad Valorem Tax has a 3 percent max on the production of the mine. He referred the statement by Guadiana that higher taxes have been caused by this and said he was wrong. It gives the mines the opportunity to make a revenue generating opportunity. Last year, the county received a check in early January at $1.3 million, in June, $1.6 million. “They do pay their property taxes in its entirety.” He added that people needed to understand the impact that is has when production decreases. He also wanted to acknowledge that Freeport McMoRan (FMI) supports area schools, college, little league, baseball, churches, etc. “Tell me what large community event does not have FMI stamped on it?”

We cannot just rely on the mines for employment. What do you see as potential economic drivers for the future of Grant County?

Medina proposed in the event mines went away and the primary source of employment, they have to look at every opportunity. The county has 186 employees; there are city employees. The hospital is the second largest employer in the county with 586 employees and Western New Mexico University (WNMU) right behind. At one point they had looked at doing a technical vocations school south of Bayard but had not been able to secure the funding. Not every kid graduates high school to go to college. The mine provides a great opportunity. Another opportunity coming up is that the city of Bayard has purchased 675 acres. Medina sits on the Bayard city council and has recommended that they sit down with WNMU and provide them 50 of those acres with the stipulation of starting a school for trades such as welding, plumbing, HVAC, etc.

Mom and pop operations have been suffering because of the economy and inflation. The commission has sat and talked about economic development and it comes with collaborating with other organizations that want to bring opportunities.

Gaudiana wanted to come back to the Ad Valorem Tax in terms of the money it would bring in and would run a number of bicycle tournaments throughout the year. Taxing them like everyone else would bring in $8 million and not just $2 - $4 million. Doubling that would start with a good opportunity to build some infrastructure that job creation can come from. “The prospect of the mine shutting down is real but more limiting tp them is the availability of water. Will there be enough for what they are doing that require 100 million gallons a day.” He suggested they look into green energy such as solar so they may break away from the grid. They should try to interest students in robotics. “We need to look at industries we can create here.” The people would have independence and quality of life reflective of all those that work at the mine. A lot of the jobs here do not pay as well as the mine.

The audience had a question. Both Medina and Guadiana serve in other elected positions. How will you balance both of your elected offices if on the county commission? What are the benefits of being on multiple elected positions andwhat do you have to watch out for?

Guadiana felt they would complement each other. The schools need places for student opportunities and being on the commission would provide that opportunity to advocate the growth of that within the County. “Certainly, the mine would be a good participant in that. It's not a contradiction, and it's not a mutually exclusive.”

Medina said he had been fortunate to work with an amazing commission and amazing city council and he has been able to see both sides. He has advocated for all districts and as a council member he serves the whole community. The benefit has been the opportunity to work together and see the good and bad of both sides and figure out how to fix it. Sometimes it has been a fine line.

Lutz had a question. How do you see your relationship with the municipalities in Grant County? What should the county government's relationship be with municipal governments?

Medina has a great relationship with the municipalities and speaks with Mayor Arnold Lopez, Mayor John L. Ojinaga and Mayor Reynaldo Maynes. Until his retirement he had a good relationship with Alex Brown and still has that relationship. He has been meeting with Jacqui Olea, interim town manager, and she has some interesting goals and trying to figure out the future for the community. Grant County Day at the legislature has been important to secure as much funding as possible. All of the communities come together to speak to their municipalities' needs.

Gaudana's relationships with municipal government has been limited. He has attended one meeting of the Bayard city council because of concerns over the abatement ordinance they want to pass. The relationship he could bring to the table would be community input. He went back on his comments on the hospital and said he had not meant anything negative to say about the services other than they have been limited. It has not been the community’s satisfaction to have so many flown out to obtain care. He also hears complaints about the ER and how long it takes to be cared for. Those needs should be on the table, and he didn’t see a reason someone would object to that.

Lutz had a question. What besides the hospital are the top two concerns for constituents in your district and how can the commission address these concerns?

Guadiana’s first one would be water. If they don’t look at water and take care and if they have an introduction of new mines, they will be using millions more gallons of water. He had attended the meeting where the discussion of the closure of the mine took place. The mine mentioned the opportunity that they would be following up on to clean the water from the mine and make it drinkable. “I am scared about that.” The other thing he wanted to address would be the property taxes. “Property taxes are important in the sense that people should not be paying for an entity.” He insisted that the statement that the copper mine paid their property taxes had not been right. “They don’t, as the Ad Valorem Tax is in lieu of property taxes.” He continued that they could address homeless, mental health and schools.

When Medina ran for the commission last time he had met with a number of individuals in the Mimbres Valley, and they felt their voice had not been heard so he has made a point since then to meet with them quarterly to hear their concerns. Another issue he had heard had to do with code enforcement to deal with trash, junk cars, etc. They have an officer working diligently on those issues. He had heard people speak to the water situation. Many people have not been made aware of the Grant County Water Commission. Medina serves on that commission. He continued to explain that FMI had donated over 400 acre feet to Santa Clara and Hurley so they have a secondary water source to make sure everyone has water.

The audience had a question. As a commissioner you will only be one person, to accomplish anything you will have to build relationships with at least two other commissioners. How do you plan on collaborating with other members of the commission?

Medina said as county commissioner you will never be an I, but a we. The commission has five people, one representative for each district. He had worked with a few commissions but this one they have all worked together well. He hated to use the word party, but they have two republicans and three democrats but have not drawn lines. “We work together, and the sole responsibility will be to make sure the county manager has the resources needed to provide the best services. You must get along with everybody and learn to figure it out. This commission, every member brings something interesting to the board.” He said Commissioner (Thomas) Shelley always reads the fine print where others read the bold. He has been blessed that when he has not understood something he reaches out to Shelley to explain. When Commissioner (Eddie) Flores needs something done in Gila Valley, he calls and asks for help. “That’s our role.” For voting purposes, they will be district 1, but they have a responsibility to every county member.

Gaudaina pointed out the commission now is made up of mostly new members. It would be a good opportunity to explore the interactions and to develop a relationship that affords frank discussion and looks at developing common goals. “I think it is a good opportunity to go into a body this is in its infancy and representing the mining district is very important to me.” He remembered a time they had a middle class, and it was very different now. Now they need mental health care and addiction care. He brought up multisystemic therapy and knew one on the commission was familiar with it. He also mentioned Tu Casa and it could bring services to people in need.

A question from the audience. How important is fiscal responsibility?

Guadiana referred to the Cobre School District and he would be acutely aware of fiscal responsibility. The school has been out of compliance for not submitting audits and it had made them unable to do capital projects until the legislation provided an out. The out provided was to hire a fiscal manager to make sure money will be spent correctly. The district had received a letter from the state requiring a fiscal manager or the state would take over Cobre Consolidated Schools. “If you are not together fiscally, you are not together at all.”

Fiscal responsibility will be the cornerstone of operations. Medina said they sit through numerous budget meetings to hear what needs people have and what they can actually provide. They must always have reserves for that cushion. Fiscal responsibility comes across the board, and you must make sure you have the ability to provide the services needed. Employees and benefits come first. It has been hard to say no when someone comes to you with needs

A question from the audience. If the county had to make budget cuts which services that the county now provides would be the most effected by those cuts?

Medina said budget cuts are a hard thing to do no matter as a commissioner or council member. It is hard even as an owner of a business. He assumed they had meant budget cuts in general. The hardest thing for him to do has been to tell someone no, but he must at times. He spoke to the amount of gas a road department or police department needs and how they have to find those funds. He said they look at every opportunity before ever considering someone’s job.

Guadiana pointed out the biggest expense in the budget is personnel and they would need to look at areas that might be duplicated and eliminate that to be more efficient. “I'd love to say that nobody's going to get laid off, but if that's the job that you're doing and it is antiquated and no longer necessary, that would be something that we would cut. If the person can fit into one of the other areas that's open, that avenue should be wide open. But the responsibility of the budget is very strong.”

Guadiana went back to Cobre and said in the forensic audit they had found a number of people taking advantage of many things. Being paid for not working, longer vacations than they should have but being paid, and other things. Budget audits fall with the board and commission. The proper use of tax dollars will be paramount rather than individuals. Oversight and accountability need to be provided and trying to avoid cuts by engaging in energy efficiency, solar power and the use of electric cars.

Siebel said Medina would cut off lights and what would he cut? Guadiana said he would look at cutting positions, primarily management because they could be shared easily.

Lutz had a question. The county cannot directly intervene in mineral exploration in the Gila National Forest, but it has often been the public stage for these issues, and it's asked to support constituent interests. Under what, if any conditions, would you support new mineral exploration or mining in the Gila Forest or other open spaces in Grant County?

Gaudiana will not be inclined to support any of it. If an entity can do something that will not harm the wildlife and provides recreational opportunities that would be fine. He brought up that the Forest Service charges people for wood cutting permits and they should be free. They should bring in industries that would clear out the dead wood making is safer.

Medina has been a strong advocate for transparent responsible mining. He mentioned something that Ramos had said that this state has the strictest mining rules in the nation and FMI would be a prime example of those rules being followed. The other part that will come into play will be public input. When Ivanhoe came in the public had huge concerns and didn’t want to see the forest torn apart. Medina commented some of the most beautiful part of the forest can be seen just outside of Pinos Altos and that was where they would be mining. He had struggled with it, but it was federal land, and the Forest Service would be controlling it. As county commissioners they could not regulate that. He will take the citizens' input to heart and stand for it. In the end Ivanhoe had backed out.

The audience had a question. What are your views on our natural resources? Is there a need for the county government to be a leader in conservation efforts? Do you support green initiatives?

Medina spoke to green initiatives and it being a hard place. It requires not leaving a carbon footprint. They have been working on a wind farm to set off some of these issues. He asked how can green energy be served. Do you put police officers in electric cars and then they run out of power on the way to an emergency. How does the road department only do half the job because they ran out of power? “Green energy will be good if it works.” The county has been working on some lighting projects to help cut back. He had supported New Mexico Scenic and Wild.

Medina talked a little about natural resources and he hunts and wants those animals to have plenty of food and water to ensure a larger elk. He likes watching the kids play in the river by the east fork of the Gila River. “If those resources are not protected how are those kids going to grow up having those memories of playing in the water and camping?”

Guadiana very much supports green initiatives, and the county should be the leader. The county had declined the amount of recycling and that will be critical. It will be the easiest way to combat carbon emissions. They should promote businesses that profit from recycling. “We need to find a way to make people conscious of waste and reducing the amount that go to landfills.” He said solar energy should be first and foremost in every area here. School busses should run on solar panels.

A question from the online audience. Can Mexican Gray Wolves co-exist with humans?

Guadiana knew it would be difficult to imagine a wolf coming in and killing a calf or lamb but yet people hunt and didn’t see the difference. “The animal is going out and getting subsistence where many people go out and get trophies.” The number of deaths has been insignificant, and wolves have been part of the ecosystem. Wolves play a part in thinning out the weak and making sure of the lack of disease and infections.

Medina felt they could, but some circumstances must be paid attention to. Ranchers work hard and a cow will cost them $4,000 and a pig $2,000 and that would be a substantial bottom line loss. “We must support our ranchers.” He had talked with the man who runs the New Mexico Rancher Association about the gray wolf. Another thing that will come to play will be perception. He has a brother-in-law that spends a lot of time in the wilderness and says he sees wolves but never has a problem and they go on their way with no threat. Now a rancher has his child go to the barn in the early evening and they come across a wolf and their perception is that wolf may be looking for food and they would not see a difference in a child, pig or horse. These have been concerns brought forward. The wolf does belong in the ecosystem to control the sickly deer and elk but in the same sentence" if a rancher feels threatened that his child may be harmed what would you do?" Every aspect has to be looked at.

The audience had a question. What is the future of water availability in Grand County? How well is our area situated for our future sustainability?

Medina mentioned earlier about the Grant County Water Commission and being on the board. It has numerous partners, Bayard, Hurley, Santa Clara, FMI and Silver City. All came together to make a plan for a secondary water source for all. A donation of over 400 acre-feet of water rights was made by FMI to make it possible. When talking to the individuals from the mines, they do not see an end to water in the aquifers. This plan will also serve Hanover and it will be quality drinking water. The state people involved in the commission have never spoken to not having water. At the meeting the mines had a while back they had said they reuse water whenever they can and don’t use drinking water to run shovel operations. They will not be asking people to drink the water from the bottom of the pit.

Guadiana said they had been in the same meeting but heard very different things. He had not heard them speak to recycling within their operations. They had spoken to purifying the water for public consumption. Their new process will use ten times the amount of water than before. “If we put sufficient monitoring of the aquifers we can identify when we need to make changes.” He had viewed people filling big plastic containers that hold 150 gallons to take to their property because their wells did not work. “We need to be conscious of water.”

The audience had a question. What can the county do to address the county's housing crisis, both in terms of cost and availability of housing?

Guadiana coupled it with two things, the need for housing for families to be affordable and then the other would be the homeless. The homeless need to be handled. It might be said that they brought it amongst themselves. Nine out of ten homeless have been through the foster system and then had not support after than no longer being in the system. The county should be a critical part of ensuring these people return to the cycle of society. Affordability comes to the have and have not. People that come in from California can spend hundreds of thousands on a home and people here will not be able to. In the mining district the only way for many to own a house has been to buy one that needs rehabilitation. The costs of homes need to be based on affordability and not the market. Rent control has not been supported by the state but this would be a way to have a say in what happens.

Medina said this was a difficult question. He had lived in Bayard his whole life and years ago you could purchase a two- or three-bedroom home for $70,000 and now that same home would cost $140,000 to $150,000. It would be difficult for a governmental agency to be involved in the housing market. “We need affordable housing.” The municipalities and county need to work together on this to have good affordable housing. On the issue of homelessness, some choose to live that way but some had been pushed into it and need help. He knew some people have been working hard to find homes for these people and it has been difficult.

Siebel remembered when in the 1970s they were selling Tyrone homes for $40,000.

Lutz had a question. The county has struggled to use code enforcement as a tool to get property owners to clean up hazardous yards Barriers arise in contacting owners, getting them to court, getting judgments and enforcing cleanup. How might this process be improved and are there more effective ways the county can help mitigate fire risk?

Medina started by saying code enforcement has been a touchy issue. He had worked with a couple of them, and they have a difficult task. He brought up the massive fire off Rosedale road. That person was warned and cited but he still failed to clean up the property. This had happened multiple times before the fire. He recounted some other incidents.

Guadiana said funny to balance the rights of people that own their own homes it does not seem right. They own their home. “I think there are different ways than to go the route of citations.” Some people do not have the funds to pay to have their yard done or ability to do it themselves. The municipality should help them at no charge. If Bayard continued with the abatement ordinance it would just be saying that it’s illegal to be poor.

The audience had a question. Citizens always complain about state funding always being distributed to Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces. What can you as a commissioner do to make sure the county applies for funding for housing, mental health, homelessness, etc.?

Guadiana immediately said repeal the Ad Valorem Tax. “It has been the reason why the county cannot do a lot of what they need to because it can’t get tax from an entity that is very wealthy and could spread the money around to people that are poor. It is why we can’t fix the schools or the roads.” He then said they should not ask the state for money until they had done the best with the resources they have.

Medina agreed with the person that wrote the question. The money seems to stay north of interstate 40. What makes them able to obtain funding has beeb to have a strong voice. “We have to be there to fight for the people, homeless and behavior health.” Tu Casa has been vacated by HMS (Hidalgo Medical Services) and the county has been working with a contractor to come and use that space for assessments. The hospital will no longer be part of the behavior health system, so it needs to be replaced. They have been looking at many opportunities to accomplish this. This will be costly and have explored doing a regional behavioral health center.

The audience had a question. They had spoken to their jobs and elected service. What other ways are you active in the community?

Medina serves as a city council man for Bayard and said every opportunity he has to serve he does. Ralph Jimenez, Copper Little Legue had come to him with a need. This little league has been the only one in the state to continue to serve a hot dog and coke after every game. Jimenez didn’t know how he could continue the tradition and Medina went to Whitaker and asked if the hospital could help. He donated the food for the rest of the season. Little league keeps children involved. Jimenez went further and provided the same to people in need. He has been involved with the Mimbres Valley Health Association. He strives to hear all people's concerns and do what he can to help.

Guadiana said he and family members work to help their neighbors in need. He has friends that come together just to help other people in the community. He has not participated with any formal structured organization.

The audience had one last question. The candidates had spent the night talking about themselves. “I would like you to look at the person sitting next to you and tell us the thing you like or admire most about your opponent.”

Gaudiana said Medina offered a very calm and strong perspective. He has been very active and known for his work with EMS and has heard good things.

Medina noted Gaudiana had been on the Cobre School board for many years and has a lot of respect for him. He had a commitment to make the children’s life better and that was important. “School boards are a difficult place to be. You have to agree to disagree sometimes.”

Every forum Siebel poses a time machine question. He asks if they win and four years from now, they come back to this forum and will be running again for the second term. What is your single biggest accomplishment on the council in your first term? Stressing single accomplishment. He noted that Medina could not actually run for reelection the next time.

Medina said he would answer it the same today as he would four years from now. He would be proud of his commitment to the people. “When people need help, I am there to listen.” He wanted to keep the strength and relationships with WNMU, hospital and FMI. He would have helped to make sure the kids have been educated and ready for the greatest life possible. He also would have been able to keep people’s jobs secure.

Guadiana said, “I'd like to look back and remember the times that we would feel that the hospital was more of a MASH unit watching the helicopters come in and come out day in and day out and that that's no longer the case. I would like to see the part where people can visit family members or friends in the hospital for the length of time that they need to be there.” The community would be structured in a way that water would be guaranteed. He would see a society that brings up their children on how to treat each other and the natural resources. “We are not beholden to big companies.”

Closing statements.

Mediana provided his phone number 575-956-3238 and said he would always return calls maybe not immediately, but he would call back. He thanked the community for supporting him in his first four years on the commission; it had been an honor and blessing. He asked for his reelection to represent them for another four years. He works hard to make the community a priority. “I listen to every individual and try to help.”

Gaudaiana said the operation of day to day takes precedent over anything else that he had seen in government entities, but it went beyond that, and he hoped to bring things that would serve the community very well. The mining district has been a special place for him and the people on the outskirts have concerns about the previous fire response. They need to have Corre Caminos offer services in the outskirts and make it easier on seniors. He then addressed being ADA compliant in many areas that have not been. By making more areas ADA compliant more seniors could go out and be involved. He may be reached at 575-537-3582 and email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Siebel said early voting would start May 5, 2026, and final voting would be on June 2, 2026.