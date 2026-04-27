April 27, 2026
Pie Town, Catron County New Mexico
Livestock Producers/Owners and Catron County Residents:
Please be advised that there have been several livestock deaths that have been confirmed
as caused by Mexican Wolves in northern Catron County near the Catron/Cibola County
line. The most recent attack resulted in the death of a ranch horse. There are no collared
wolves associated with the depredations.
The latest attacks are occurring within 100-200 yards of homes.
The most recent depredations ar in the Ponderosa Vista Subdivision off York Ranch Road.
Please be aware of the Mexican Wolf activity in the area. If you have a livestock animal with
an unknown cause of death, please contact the Livestock Investigator at 928-521-6131. At
times there may not be an obvious sign of cause.
For additional information please contact the Commission Office at 575-533-6423