By Lynn Janes
The Cobre Consolidated School Board held a regular meeting on April 16, 2026. Board members in attendance included Hector Carrillo, Gabriella Begay, Gilbert Guadiana, Agelina Hardin, and David Wilguess. Interim Superintendent Randal Piper also attended online.
Public comment none currently.
The board went into executive session to do the final interviews with Dr. Carla Spaniel and Dr. Verenice Gutierrez for the superintendent position and discuss the selection.
The board came back into open session affirming that no action had taken place in executive session and discussions had been limited to the items listed above.
Begay made the motion to hire Dr. Verenice Gutierrez for a two-year contract to begin June 15, 2026, with an annual salary of $145,000 with a $1,500 per month housing stipend for the first year. It will also include professional membership reimbursement not to exceed $1,700, access to a district cell phone, laptop and school vehicle, as needed for district business. She will also be assisting with the transition prior to the official start date by assisting in key decisions for the upcoming school year. Gutierrez will be reimbursed for airfare and travel expensed in accordance with district policy for all work conducted prior to June 15, 2025. The whole board voted yes.
Carrillo thanked the board for working together on this very important decision. "Sometimes we agree to disagree, and I think we have improved a lot as a board and today shows it."
Meeting adjourned.