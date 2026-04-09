Cobre special meeting for superintendent search and special recognition

By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated School Board held a special meeting on March 30, 2026. Board members in attendance included Hector Carrillo, Gabriella Begay, Gilbert Guadiana, Agelina Hardin, and David Wilguess. Interim Superintendent Randal Piper also attended.

The board recognized the district 3A boys' and girls' basketball teams. The teams had accomplished an outstanding achievement winning in their district championships. Their dedication and commitment to excellence had brought great pride to the school and Cobre community. The board presented them with a certificate of recognition.

The board approved the agenda

Public input

Thomas Caddel provided the board with a document and read it. "There's no greater role for a man to play than to insist in the government of a people nor anyone lower than he who misuses that power. This is a quote by Louis L'Amour, but this not only applies to elected officials, it applies to employees of the government. It applies to everybody. I'm not accusing anybody of anything. It's just something that I'll leave for you guys, and you can look at it or do whatever you want."

Action items

The board approved the New Mexico state bilingual multicultural education program funding application.

The board approved the date for the final interviews of the finalist for the position of the superintendent. It will be April 10, 2026. A public forum will be held April 9, 2026. Norma Ramirez, human resource director, said the candidates would be attending the forum virtually. The final interviews will take place for the three finalists April 16, 2026. They will provide an hour for each candidate and fifteen minutes for them to ask any questions they might have.

The board approved the math curriculum for the 2026-2027 school year.

The board went into executive session to be updated on the status of the special audit from the superintendent and auditing firm. They would also be discussing the interim superintendent performance and feedback as appropriate.

The board came back into open session.

Hardin had to leave due to a family emergency

Action items.

The board approved the forensic accounting procedures contract amendment number four with Jaramillo Accounting Group LLC to extend the deadline for completion to no later than May 13, 2026. Begay opposed this action.

Meeting adjourned.