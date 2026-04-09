Cobre special meetings for superintendent search

By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated School Board held special meetings on March 31, 2026, and April 2, 2026. Board members in attendance included Hector Carrillo, Gabriella Begay, Gilbert Guadiana, Agelina Hardin, and David Wilguess. Interim Superintendent Randal Piper also attended.

The board approved the agenda for the March 31, 2026, meeting.

Public input none currently

The board went into executive session to interview three of the six finalists and the other three would be done April 2, 2026.

The board came back into open session affirming that no action was taken in executive session and that discussions had been limited to the items listed in the agenda for executive session.

Meeting adjourned.

The board approved the agenda for the April 2, 2026, meeting.

The board went into executive session to interview the last three finalist for the superintendent position. They would also be reviewing candidate information including results from reference checks. The board would be deliberating on their top three finalist from the six and possible next steps.

The board came back into open session affirming that no action was taken in executive session and that discussions had been limited to the items listed in the agenda for executive session.

Action items.

Nomination of the three top finalists.

Begay nominated Dr. Verenice Gutierrez.

The board all voted yes to the nomination.

Begay nominated Dr. Carla Spaniel

The board all voted yes to the nomination.

Hardin nominated Jeff Gephardt

Hardin and Wilguess voted yes, and Carrillo, Begay and Guadiana voted no.

Guadiana nominated Dr. Robert Sims Jr.

Guadiana and Wilguess voted yes, and Carrillo, Begay and Hardin voted no.

The board will choose from the two candidates that they all approved.

Begay thanked Norma Ramirez, human resource director, for undertaking the search and assisting the board in the process. She added the rest of the staff that had been there late for the last two meetings.

Meeting adjourned.