CORRECTED: Large fire reported on Highway 180

By Roger Lanse

A call came into the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority at 4:34 p.m.Thursday, Mar. 26, 2026, reporting a large fire, described as involving both structures and grass, in Silver City The blaze was later determined to be behind the Country Girl's Nursery on Highway 180.

According to Silver City Fire Department Chief Milo Lambert, the seemingly accidental fire damaged a hay barn at the property and approximately 1,200 bales of hay. Since hay bales are "notoriously difficult to extinguish," Lambert said, Runyan Construction Co. sent a front-end loader and a dump truck to the scene to haul the smoldering bales to private property at the end of the Rodeo Arena Road. The bales were then spread out on the ground to prevent re-igniting.

Also damaged in various degrees were three Conex containers near the hay barn containing seed and other items. The property owners hoped to salvage much of what was in those containers. An estimate of financial loss is being developed.

Lambert also told the Beat, Grant County Fire Chief Roger Groves headed up a firefighting team, early on, attacking a grass fire running from the scene toward the area between the Silver Bowling Center and Marshall's. The team succeeded in quickly stopping the advance of that grass fire.

According to Lambert, volunteer fire departments from Tyrone, Pinos Altos, and Whiskey Creek responded to the fire, along with personnel from the Gila National Forest – the Silver City Fire Department being in command.

While Whiskey Creek VFD went to the Rodeo Road site with the burning bales, Tyrone VFD Chief Tony Medran stated, his people remained at the scene until about 2 a.m., Friday the 27th.

The PAVFD reported sending nine people, and no vehicles, and assurance was given there was still enough personnel on district to handle an incident, should one arise.T he Tyrone VFD sent nine apparatus and 19 personnel, Medran said. Preston Johnson from the SCFD stated, the GNF sent two hand crews and all told, at the high point, some 70 people were on the fire from the various agencies. SCPD resources left the scene at about 5:30 a.m., the 27th.

Lambert expressed deep concern about "looky loos" driving into the active site over firehoses, endangering the water supply, other equipment, and personnel. He reminded residents that such activity is a "ticketable" offense.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.