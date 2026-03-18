Corrected: Rafael Camacho sentenced to life imprisonment for First-Degree Murder of Ashton Remondini

Rafael A. Camacho

Corrections in BOLD.

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 I Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that Rafael A. Camacho (22) was sentenced to life imprisonment of 49 years and 6 months with the possibility of parole for the Murder of Ashton Remondini. Camacho was found guilty by a Luna County jury of Murder in the 1st Degree, (Willful & Deliberate), Conspiracy to commit First Degree Murder-resulting in death, (Willful & Deliberate), Tampering with Evidence-Second Degree-Felony, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Larceny-Firearm, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny -Firearm. In addition to minimum of 30 years, he was sentenced to an additional consecutive term of 19 years and 6 months for a total period of incarceration of 49 years and 6 months in the New Mexico Department of Corrections.



District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler represented the state at the hearing in the Luna County District Courthouse, Deming, New Mexico. The Honorable District Court Judge Jarod K. Hofacket presided over the Sentencing.

On April 27, 2022, the Luna County Sheriff's Office received a missing person's report concerning 14-year-old Ashton Remondini, filed by his uncle. The uncle stated that he had contacted Remondini's girlfriend, who reported last hearing from Remondini around 2:30 a.m. on April 26. According to her, Remondini had mentioned he was going shooting with friends and later claimed he had been shot and killed.



Investigators obtained a Snapchat video timestamped at approximately 2:30 a.m. on April 26, showing Remondini firing an AR-15 rifle. On April 28, officers following leads in the area near County Road A015 and County Road A008 discovered tire burnout marks and vehicle tracks leading down a dirt road. Approximately 400 yards down the road, officers located a prone body matching the clothing Remondini was seen wearing in the Snapchat video. No identification was found at the scene, but the Office of the Medical Investigator later confirmed the body was Ashton Remondini.



Crime scene investigators from the Luna County Sheriff's Office and the New Mexico State Police recovered multiple spent shell casings from AR-15 and 9mm firearms. Additional evidence, including shoe imprints and drag marks, was found approximately 200 feet across the road.



On April 29, 2022, Michael Moody came forward and provided a statement to detectives. Moody stated that he and an accomplice, identified as CAMACHO, had planned to kill Remondini in retaliation for their friend's overdose death. According to Moody, CAMACHO drove the group to the remote location with the pretense to practice shooting firearms. Moody admitted to shooting Remondini, after which both he and CAMACHO stabbed him. A search warrant executed at CAMACHO's residence led to the discovery of a shirt with suspected blood spatter and Remondini's purple 9mm hand gun. Suspected blood evidence was also found inside CAMACHO's vehicle.



The State would like to thank the jury for its attention, Law Enforcement Officers for their diligent work and Judge Hofacket for his consideration .