DAR 250th anniversary plaque dedication 053026

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

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The Jacob Bennett Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Lucy Whitmarsh served as master of ceremonies.

Whitmarsh invited everyone to stand for the presentation of colors by Robert E. Vance, New Mexico President of the Sons of the American Revolution, and Tanner Guskey, also a SAR member.

Chaplain Margaret Dines gave the invocation and Margaret Shoemaker led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Brenda Tozier led The American's Creed and invited everyone to participate.

Jocelyn Q. Rodriguez sang The National Anthem.

Whitmarsh welcomed New Mexico National Guard Deputy Adjutant General Brigadier General Nathaniel Carper and his wife, as well as Silver City Mayor Simon-Wheaton Smith and State Rep. Luis Terrazas. " We also are honored to have with us DAR State Regent Deborah Robb, our past Historian General Suzanne Heske, and our honorary State Regent Eleanor Ortiz. We thank all of our distinguished guests for being here, and we look forward to your presentation today."

She continued: "We stand on the threshold of an historic milestone in the birth of a nation, and that nation is ours. On July 4, 2026, the United States of America, will celebrate its 250th milestone birthday and the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

She noted that the DAR chapter was never one to turn down an opportunity to celebrate. "Our DAR chapter has been celebrating for the past two years with several community projects that reflect the DAR mission of historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Today we gather in celebration of American 250 and the signing of the Declaration of Independence with the dedication of a celebratory plaque.

Whitmarsh gave some of the history of the Jacob Bennett chapter in Silver City, which was was established 123 years ago, in 1903 when New Mexico was still a territory. Jeanette Bennett, also known as Nettie, was an organizing regent. The chapter was named after her patriot ancestor, Jacob Bennett."

In addition to the DAR chapter, Nettie also founded the first library and the first park inSilver City, and her father was a probate judge and a school trustee. He established Masonic Lodge number eight in Silver City. He also negotiated the establishment of the first public school district in New Mexico, which is why Silver City is school district number one.

She then invited several guests to give greetings.

The first to speak was Deborah Robb, Regent of the New Mexico State Organization.

"It is an honor to be here today as we gather for the dedication of this America 250 Patriot Marker," Robb said. "Today we pause to remember and recognize the courage, sacrifice, and enduring spirit of the patriots who helped secure American independence 250 years ago. Their service and commitment laid the foundation for the freedoms and opportunities we continue to cherish today. This marker stands not only as a memorial to the past, but also as a reminder to the future generations that liberty requires dedication, service, and remembrance. As we approach the 250th anniversary of our nation, communities across America are finding meaningful ways to honor the people and events that shaped our history. The efforts of the Jacob Bennett chapter help ensure that these stories are preserved and shared. May this America 250 patriot marker inspire all who pass by to reflect upon the sacrifices of those who came before us, and to consider how each of us can contribute to continued success of our nation. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of this celebration."

Jacob Bennett Historian and National Vice President of Paging, Karina Blakeslee presented the greeting from Historian General of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution Cynthia SaiferAddison. "It is my pleasure to bring greetings from the Historian General for the dedication of this America 250 Patriot Marker, sponsored by the Jacob Bennett Chapter. To date, 473 250 patriot markers have been approved for state and chapter dedications. These markers will illuminate the sacrifices made by our patriot ancestors across the United States for many years to come and educate the public about our history. Best wishes for a fantastic and memorable event."

Whitmarsh introduced Brigadier General Nathaniel Carper, who currently serves as the assistant adjunct general for the New Mexico National Guard at Joint Forces Headquarters. He has built a distinguished career spanning over two decades of leadership in command staff and operation requirements, both domestically and overseas.

He said it was great to be in Silver City on a wonderful day to celebrate America's 250 . Carper also thanked the mayor, and Rep Terrazas, for attending, as well as the rest of the community, including a number of veterans in the audience.

"I also want to do a special thank you to our Daughters of the American Revolution. It's always an honor, it's always a privilege to be involved and to be here with you. As Lucy mentioned, the historical preservation, the education, and to continue to define patriotism is so special and such is needed in today's age."

He teasingly said: "I need to bring you into our organization, because you guys get so much done, and you're so active. You guys are really truly impressive."

He said he, in preparation for this event, did some research about this community, about this park specifically, and to find out that it was dedicated 50 years ago during the bicentennial. "It is really impressive that the DAR at the time did that event, had the foresight to continue to plan for the semi-quincentennial marker, and then also to prepare for the tricentennial 50 years from now."

Carper noted that most people when they think about the American Revolution, their thoughts go back to the East Coast—Boston, the Boston Tea Party, Paul Revere's ride, Philadelphia, with the drafting and signing the Declaration of Independence, Battle of Yorktown.

"But there were still things happening here in the Southwest during that time, where our citizens that were pursuing their unalienable rights, you know, "life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness here," Carper said. This area was originally with the Apaches. This was their ancestor-owned grounds, and they fought for survival, in this location.Also during that time of 1775 and 1776 when the declaration was drafted, one of the things I found out, was this was a Spanish colony at the time, with one of the largest standing armies on the continent here. Colonel Hugo Connor and the Spanish colonel got together and had raised an army of 2200 Spanish forces that were starting the development, the exploration, the settlements in this area at the same time that Thomas Jefferson was drafting the Declaration of Independence."

During his research, Carper learned that the king of Spain believed in the United States and what its mission was, and what was happening with the separation from England. "Because he supported the efforts, he asked all the citizens of the colony to contribute the 'donativos' to fund the war effort back on the East Coast, so the Spanish citizens that were here at the time were asked to give two pesos. The Native Americans were asked to give one peso, and those contributions went back to support the war effort. And so the fact that the Daughters of the American Revolution recognized that service, that sacrifice, even from the citizens that would become citizens in this area at that time is important. It's vital that we do things like this across the state to recognize the service and the sacrifice to support the efforts that made our country what it is."

"Back to the historical preservation, but that's what's going to inspire our future. It's going to inspire our our youth that are here with us today, that I see. So it's great to see you all out here to continue to tell the story and spread the message of our values, our American values. 50 years from now, who knows what 50 years from now will look like, but the messages and the markers, the inspiration that is being put forth by great organizations like the Sons of American Revolution, the Daughters of American Revolution. You know that message will carry through the centuries. That message will continue to inspire the next generations to come."

He chuckled and said: "I'll be almost 100 years old in 2076 when the tricentennial will happen here in Silver City," Carper continued. "I hope I get to come back and be a part of that. I think it will be truly inspiring."

Carper said he was told that on this Fourth of July, there will be another celebration in Silver City that's going to do a time capsule where people contribute some remarks and put in that time capsule, and then 50 years from now they're going to open it and read those." I hope to be here to experience that and to hear the words of wisdom that are passed on from this great city to the future generations that will be able to show that the spirit of 1776 is still alive and well here, in not only Silver City, but across the state of New Mexico, and that we all continue to celebrate and believe and achieve in our great values that we have with life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness here in America. Thank you for Silver City for hosting this today, and the Daughters of American Revolution for putting this together. I know that the spirit of America is rooted deep here in the soil of Silver City, and it will remain that way. So, again, thank you for your time this afternoon. It's great to be here with you all. And again, God bless the United States, and God bless the Daughters of American Revolution."

Whitmarsh thanked him for his poignant words.

The DAR past state regent and now honorary state regent Eleanor Ortiz was set to speak about the Spanish patriots.

"Thank you all very much for being here," Ortiz said. She thanked Carper for telling her story about the Spanish and Native American patriots.

"We started these markers three years ago when I was state regent and started working with folks down here, and I have to tell you, when they came down here it was easy to get dit one," Ortiz said. "We just dedicated one over at Alamogordo, and I was over there. I want to thank you for your work in getting this done. And so it's really wonderful that we have these markers. I would just like for all of you down here in this area, DAR members, to stand up. Thank you for all you do."

Susan Heske talked about their process of getting ready for America 250.



She noted the history of those who provided their case to the British. "It was a call for independence that forever changed the world. Their story is part of our national story, just as vital as the tales of this territory are, and of those who fought on the battlefields of the Revolutionary War. Today's dedication in Silver City marks the ninth America 250 marker to be placed in New Mexico. The DAR stands as the world's largest nonpolitical women's service organization committed to historic preservation, education, and patriotism. It is big that our national society plays a vital role in America 250 commemoration. America 250 is a multiyear effort to honor the 250th anniversary of our nation's family led by the United States Semi-quincentennial Commission and supported by nonprofit partners, including the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution."

She said the initiative has designed the most comprehensive and inclusive celebration in our country's history. The commemoration began in 2020, will culminate on July 4, 2026 and will officially conclude in 2027.

"Across the nation, 200 250th Anniversary initiatives are already inspiring Americans to reflect upon our shared heritage," she continued. For example, Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy recently announced a storytelling program bringing iconic American imagery and reminders of the nation's founding principles to airports, highways, train stations, and transit networks. These large scale visuals invite viewers to connect with history and the enduring promise of freedom.

O other key initiatives include "Paint the Plane," with American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and Alaskan Airlines all having adorned aircraft with special Freedom 250 designs, Heske continued. "Great American Road Trip Inc. is a storytelling initiative encouraging Americans to explore the people and places that make our nation unique. Wayfinding is a curated list of more than 250 official stops, from small town diners to national parks, where visitors can scan QR codes and learn each site's contribution to America. Freedom Train is a special Amtrak journey from Washington, D.C. to Philadelphia for students grades four through six, offering free civics focused field trips to Independence Hall, the Museum of the American Revolution, and the Liberty Bell. As Secretary Duffy stated, America's 250th birthday is a once in a lifetime opportunity to bring people together, cherish our national heritage, and inspire the next generation of patrons. Let us, as daughters, remain resolute in raising awareness of those who shaped our history, their service, sacrifice, and legacy. Let us inspire enthusiasm for their accomplishments and preserve their stories for generations to come."

"It is my hope that decades from now, young Americans will visit this marker, reach out and touch it and learn about the pioneers who built this community and the patriots who forged our independence in that moment of understanding, gratitude, and grace. Our country's history reminds us that we can find comfort and inspiration in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution documents that remain firm and unshaken in their promise of freedom and justice."

She said recently, during a speaking engagement, she asked the audience to reflect on a deceptively simple question, one that has echoed across generations. "What does it mean to be an American?"

It's a question, she said that has been asked by every person that has come to this county, and "despite 250 years of history, it still invites reflection and spirited conversation. As Daughters of the American Revolution, we hold patriotism as one of our guiding pillars. Today, I invite you to look beyond the word itself and consider the meaning behind it. Being an American has never been a static definition. It is a living idea shaped and reshaped by every generation, including our own. From our earliest days, Americans have been idealists. We are people who dream boldly, sometimes impossibly so. We believed a nation could be built upon liberty, equality, and self-government, ideas that once seemed as unlikely as lassoing a tornado, and yet we tried anyway. That audacity still defines us. Being an American is not perfection, it is about progress. Our history is filled with contradictions, but also with courage. We do not honor our past by pretending it was flawless, we honor it by learning from it and striving toward what Lincoln called the 'better angels of our nature.' For us, patriotism is not abstract, it is lived."

She noted that perhaps the most remarkable aspect of being an American is the freedom of each American to define their own experience, an opportunity made possible by the sacrifices of those who came before them. "To understand it fully, we must imagine a world without it, a world where decisions were made by distant authority, and the power to shape one's destiny was denied. That was the reality our forebears faced. Miss Adelaide Stevenson, President General from 1893 -95 and 1896-98 captured this truth when she said 'patriotism is not short frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication.' George Washington echoed this sentiment, reminding us that the name of America must always exalt the just pride of patriotism. Being an American is a personal journey, but we cannot forget how we arrived here. It is our duty to illuminate our history, so future generations remember the sacrifices that secured our strength has never come from sameness, but comes from our differences, from the tapestry of cultures, languages, faiths, and traditions and shape our national identity as we approach America's 250th anniversary."

" Your work becomes even more light. This milestone is not only about looking back, it's about looking forward, it's about ensuring the next generation understands not only their rights but their responsibilities, so the question is not simply 'what does it mean to be an American,' the question is what will it be because each generation must preserve our heritage. Is not merely a gift, it is a responsibility. We honor it by recommitting ourselves to the principle that has made our nation the freest minds on earth. Let us continue to inspire curiosity and courage in learning about those who gave everything for the cause of freedom, like the 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence, pledging their lives, fortunes, sacred honor. Their courage created a nation built on the universal claim of human dignity and the right of every person to a future of freedom. Commemorating America 250 means connecting to the past to inspire our future. The people and communities that make up America are many and varied, and so are our histories. Today, we honor revolutionary soldiers, war soldiers, patriots, wives, daughters, sons, those whose names are etched in stone, and those whose names are not.

"Our founders gave us a task to build a more perfect union. That responsibility falls to every generation to continue moving forward and striving towards our ideals, By sharing stories of patriots of every color and creed, we raise awareness of their sacrifice and honor their lives.

"Today, we're calling on all Daughters and Americans from all walks of life to join this effort, the celebration of America. As we approach this significant milestone in our lifetime, let us remember what binds us: our shared commitment to ensuring that future generations understand the sacrifices and patriotism that shaped our nation, and the responsibility to carry it forward.

"The 250th anniversary is more than a historic event. It is a moment to reflect on our journey, honor our founding principles, and inspire the next generation. It invites our children to explore the values that shaped America and continue to evolve. In closing, history is more than dates, it is the story of ideas, courage, and the pursuit of liberty. The American Revolution was built on the principles of self-governance and freedom, ideals that continue to shape our society today. As we commemorate America 250, may this shared experience ignite imaginations, elevate diverse stories and inspire service. Let it remind us that the enduring strength of the American experiment, where the Constitution still binds us in common purpose. By engaging with this anniversary, we reflect not only on our past but on its lasting impact and the future we are called to shape. May God bless us."

Whitmarsh then introduced Silver City Mayor Simon Wheaton Smith.

He read a proclamation for Revolutionary War Patriots Day. "Whereas on July 4, 2026, our nation will commemorate the semi-quincentennial anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and

whereas the journey towards this historic milestone is an opportunity to reflect on our nation's purposes, to honor the contributions of all Americans, and look ahead to the future generations who will carry forward the ideals of democracy and an individual liberty that make the United States a unique nation in the world community, and

whereas the great state of New Mexico supported the American Revolution by collecting donations 'donativos' to be given to Spain, who was and is an ally and supported the American cause of the 13 colonies, and

whereas the National Society Daughters of the American Republican DAR is a non-political women's service organization established in 1890. whose members are linearly descended from patriots of the American Revolution, and

whereas through the President General leadership over the next three years, all Daughters will illuminate our legacy through commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States of America with intention and purpose by reflecting on the values of liberty, democracy, and the sacrifices made by those who came before us, and

whereas from the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party in 2023 until the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Paris in 2033, the Daughters are celebrating our nation's rich history and diversity of experience by honoring all men and women who achieved American independence. These patriots, believing in the noble cause of liberty, fought valiantly to establish a new nation, and

whereas the town of Silver City recognizes the semi-quincentennial of the United States of America and honor the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, for their steadfast dedication to preserving history, promoting patriotism, and upholding the legacy of liberty for all Americans.

Now, therefore, I, Simon Wheaton Smith, Mayor of the town of Silver City do hereby proclaim Saturday, May, the 30th, 2026 as Revolutionary War Patriots Day. In witness whereof I have hereunto set my hand and cause this official seal of the town of Silver City to be affixed this 30th day of May 2026 Thank you".

Whitmarsh thanked him for the honor of receiving this proclamation.

She went on to say: "In the early days of our country, people were gathered to hear important news or announcements by the ringing of a bell, it was usually the church bell, to bring people to the town square or other places of assembly. This was the case in Philadelphia at noon on July 8, 1776 when the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence took place at Independence Square. Colonel John Nixon read the document to the crowd gathered at Independence Square. "

Whitmarsh invited Kristen Peterson , the chapter vice regent and the National Vice Chair of Specialty Research to ring the bell 14 times, 13 for the colonies and one for New Mexico."

"And now that we know that we are all gathered by the ringing of the bells, we have selected paragraphs of the Declaration of Independence that will be read by our junior high and high school students."

Chidinma Nwachuku of Silver High School, Jaelynn Cruz of La Plata Junior High School and Brooklyn Bird of Cliff High School read portions of the Declaration of Independence

Nwachuku read: "The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation."

Cruz read: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shown, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.--Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world."

Bird read: "We, therefore, the Representatives of the United States of America, in General Congress, Assembled, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the Name, and by Authority of the good People of these Colonies, solemnly publish and declare, That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved; and that as Free and Independent States, they have full Power to levy War, conclude Peace, contract Alliances, establish Commerce, and to do all other Acts and Things which Independent States may of right do. And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor."

Whitmarsh then invited everyone to join in the dedication of the Revolutionary War of Patriot marker. "After the dedication, we ask that you please remain in your seats for the presentation of awards and for photos.

"To all who pause in this place, may this marker make effective the voice of the memorial. May it remind us of those whose service to the country and heroic sacrifice aided and advanced the cause of independence," Whitmarsh read.

Dines prayed: "In the inheritance which you will hold in the hand that the Lord your God gives you to possess, you shall not remove your neighbor's landmarks which the men of old have set. We find in Deuteronomy 19:14 Let us pray: We give you thanks, Almighty and everlasting God, for the reverence of the past, which gives inspiration and courage to our generation. We thank you for the lesson silently taught by memorials to events of distant years. May we add our assurances to these, increasing their strength for generations yet to be."

Whitmarsh spoke: "Nothing is really ended until it is forgotten. Whatever is kept in memory still endures. Therefore, we, the members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, dedicate this America 250 marker in grateful recognition of the patriots of the American Revolution. May this marker help keep alive what is special of this history."

Dines prayed:"Let us pray. May the blessings of our heavenly Father rest upon and abide here today and forever."

The marker was unveiled by Mayor Wheaton-Smith and Diane LeBlanc, who is the America 250 chair for the Jacob Bennett chapter.

LeBlanc then presented awards.

She invited Romeo Cruz, the executive director for the Silver City Grant County Chamber of Commerce, to come forward.

She read the recognition: "Romeo, we thank you and the chamber for all you have done for us in this special year—the 250 projects, from our Inner Spirit of 1796 community project to this marker dedication. We can't thank you enough. We have an America 250 certificate for you."

"There's a lot of history going on today, and I'm hoping to continue this history," Cruz said. "I'd like to see my kids celebrate the next anniversary. When I was researching a little bit of history about the Jacob Bennett Daughters of the American Revolution, I was surprised to see that I believe it's 1904 was when it was granted here in Silver City. I'm a little jealous, because the history that I have for the Silver City Grant Capital Chamber of Commerce began in 1905, so you guys beat us a little. It's wonderful to see this, to see the unity, and to give thanks to the descendants of our patriots. Thank you for giving us what we have today. I thought I'd like to also announce that the Silver City Grant County Chamber of Commerce has officially named the Jacob Bennett Daughters of the American Revolution as the grand marshal of the Fourth of July parade. I also just received a donation check from Representative Terrazas for approximately 2000 handheld flags to hand out on the Fourth of July. "

LeBlanc replied.: "That's very exciting. It's a special honor to serve as Grand Marshal, and we're certainly looking forward to it and already planning for it."

She then invited Mayor Wheaton-Smith to come to the front. "We thank you, the town council members, and your staff for your America 250 proclamation, and applaud you for encouraging Silver City to fully engage in commemorative activities leading up to and through July 4, 2026. We urge all community members and organizations to coordinate commemorative events, plan historical activities, create new education opportunities, and seek opportunities for historic preservation, and you pledged to uplift, support, and generate these opportunities. We appreciate that. Thank you so much.

Wheaton-Smith accepted the award and said: "This is entirely unexpected. Thank you very much. I am very honored. I'm putting on this accent, so I can represent what was the cause of the celebrations 250 years ago. So, anyway, thank you very much for that, and the council in particular. We have a very good council. We're working together on a number of things, and I very much appreciate the support of the citizens of this town. And I will make sure our council sees this. Thank you."

[Navy retired Captain] LeBlanc then declared: "Brigadier General Harper, front and center, please [she said to laughter and applause]. We know you have many military medals and civilian accolades, and we are pleased to add this one from us. Thank you for your support of the Daughters of the American Revolution across New Mexico. We very much appreciate your support in traveling here today to be part of our dedication ceremony. Your service to our country and your generous support of DAR statewide are commendable and are in keeping with the finest traditions of military and community service. They reflect great credit upon yourself, the New Mexico Army National Guard, and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. We thank you and salute you." He accepted the ward.

Leblanc then said she would like to thank Representative Terrazas. "We thanked you at a previous event, but we wanted to give you a medal today. And thank you again for the wonderful donation of flags to hand out to all the kids during the Fourth of July. And also, thank you and your wife, Mandy. We are having a Liberty Tree dedication in conjunction with Rotary International, and Luis also has the Terrazas funeral chapels, and the stone and granite engraving, and they have helped make the actual marker a reality for us. So, thank you very much for all you do."

Whitmarsh concluded the ceremony:

"Thank you for attending our event today, and dedicating this America 250 marker. Our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has assisted in making this marker a reality, including our chapter members who raised funds and made personal donations, the Historian General's Office for approving the marker, and to all those here today participating in the dedication. Take a stroll over to see the marker, and don't forget to visit our In the Spirit of 1776 table, which is right over there, to write your warm wishes to someone who will be celebrating the tricentennial in 2076. Our program participants, please meet at the marker for photos. Everyone else stand for the benediction and is remain standing for the retirement of the colors."

Dines gave the benediction: "Our heavenly Father, thank you for being with us for this dedication. You give us greater inspiration for broader vision and finer service to all mankind. That's all what we do, and may what we do give freedom and liberty to our world. Amen."

Vance and Guskey retired the colors.

After the ceremony, several groups gathered at the marker for photos.

To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.