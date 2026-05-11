Election Information: Republican Write-In Candidates

By Frost McGahey

US American Flag Poster US United States of America USA Posters Classy Graphic Photograph Cool Wall Art Print Poster 16x24Early Voting has started and will continue until May 30. This year there are 3 Write-In Candidates for the Republican Ballot.



U. S. Senate – Larry E. Marker

Larry Marker is dedicated to the preservation of the American way of life. His Christian faith, patriotism, work ethic, and intrepid nature are an inseparable part of who and what he is. One of his goals is to make New Mexico a leader in oil, gas, and hydrogen.



He's running against incumbent Ben Ray Lujan, who voted 93% against President Trump.



New Mexico Treasurer – James F. Ellison

Ellison wants to return the $390 million in unclaimed money that the NM Taxation and Revenue agency is holding. "Unclaimed property" is money or other financial assets that have been turned over to a state government because the owner could not be located.

It can come from forgotten bank account, uncashed paychecks, utility deposits, or safe deposit box contents. If someone dies and a relative can't be found, it goes to the state. As Treasurer, he would work to return the money to the rightful owners.



State Auditor – Joshua James Ryan Lawrence

In November Lawrence will be running against Joseph Maestas, the current state auditor. Maestas ordered an audit to find wrongdoing by former university president Joseph Shepard. The audit cleared Shepard, but cost WNMU $225,000. Maestas was sued by Shepard in a Whistleblower lawsuit which was only dismissed because as a state employee, Maestas has immunity. This doesn't mean he didn't do anything wrong.

Candidate Lawrence says, "Tell every brother/sister in Christ, every veteran, every neighbor who still prays before a meal to vote for me. We're not asking permission. We're claiming it."



When doing the Write-In:

• Fill in the bubble completely next to the Write-In option.

• Clearly print the candidate's full name on the line provided.

• Double-check spelling and ensure your writing is legible.

Important: If the bubble is not filled in or the name is illegible, your vote may not be counted.



[[Editor's Note: None of the 7 Democrat candidates who are in contested primaries responded to the Beat's request to do a Candidate Questionnaire.]