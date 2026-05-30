Final update for the Hummingbird Fire 053026

Gila National Forest

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https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila

Hummingbird Fire Update

Final update for the Hummingbird Fire

(Silver City, NM, May 30, 2026) —A four-person wildland-engine crew continues to patrol the Hummingbird Fire. Containment is 90%, and the size remains 5,716 acres. The lightning-caused wildfire is located 15 miles east of Glenwood, NM in the Gila Wilderness.

The uncontained portion of the fire is in the Iron Creek area on the fire's southern perimeter. The Bearwallow Mountain lookout has a clear view into the Iron Creek drainage; no smoke has been observed in this area for several days, and fire managers do not anticipate that the fire will spread. However, due to the many hazards in the Iron Creek area, including steep and rugged terrain; numerous standing and downed dead trees; and long evacuation times in case of injury, firefighters are utilizing an indirect confinement strategy on this portion of the perimeter. Firefighter and public safety remain the number one objective for the Hummingbird Fire.

A small amount of isolated heat remains in the center of the fire footprint, well within containment lines. The public might observe smoke coming from the fire's interior as logs and stumps continue to smolder. Should fire activity increase, additional resources are available to assist.

Earlier this week, rain fell over the Hummingbird Fire. Warm temperatures and dry conditions are forecast throughout the weekend with a chance of moisture on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For public health and safety, a reduced area closure for the Hummingbird Fire is in effect. The closure order and map can be viewed on the Gila National Forest website. No flight restrictions or evacuations are in effect. Stage 1 Fire Restrictions remain in place across the Gila National Forest. For more information, please visit the links listed below.

· Gila National Forest | Hummingbird Fire Forest Closure and Updates | Forest Service

· Gila National Forest | Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Begin March 23, 2026 | Forest Service

· Gila National Forest Facebook Page

About the Forest Service: The Forest Service has, for more than 100 years, brought people and communities together to answer the call of conservation. Grounded in world-class science and technology — and rooted in communities — the Forest Service connects people to nature and to each other. The Forest Service cares for shared natural resources in ways that promote lasting economic, ecological, and social vitality. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, and maintains the largest wildland fire and forestry research organizations in the world. The Forest Service also has either a direct or indirect role in stewardship of about 900 million forested acres within the U.S., of which over 130 million acres are urban forests where most Americans live.