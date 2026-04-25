Photos by Don Licht Sr.

As of today, Saturday, April 25, 2026, two slurry bombers and one Chinook type helicopter are being used to fight the Hummingbird Fire currently burning in the Gila near Glenwood. For most of the day today, the bombers have been dropping slurry and the helicopter has been doing drops of buckets of water, attempting to slow down the fire before tomorrow's predicted high winds of potentially up to 60 mph.

unknownhelicopter carrying a bucket of waterimage0Bomber full of slurry